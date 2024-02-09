Electrical Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
About bp TSI:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What you will deliver
Provides electrical engineering (EE) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine electrical engineering calculations and analyses
Provides EE expertise to MoCs and to brownfield site projects / modifications
Provides echnical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning, and start-up procedures for electrical discipline
Develop, review and give technical approval for electrical operations documentation requiring operations and engineering input
Provides EE expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (Vulnerability Tool)
Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies
Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench effectiveness
Performs reliability analysis for electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics
Provides EE expertise to delivery of regional actions and leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is electrical engineering
Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons
Participates to digitalization initiatives by defining the operational needs for the discipline and actively contribute for the design, development and implementation of the digital solution
Contribute to the engineering of obsolescence resolution, electrical alarm improvement, rationalization efforts and digital security compliance for electrical systems
Create critical equipment digital twins for early detection of operating performance deviations
Assist in the Contract Performance Management and act as job representative of assigned engineering contracts
Perform oversight on contractor’s day-to-day activities in support of the programmes/ asset operations
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Electrical Engineering Degree
Must have certifications:
Preferred education/certifications:
Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer
Minimum years of relevant experience:
8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent
Total years of experience:
8-12 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of electrical equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, digital security, and software in oil & gas processing facilities
Experience with 400 volt – 15,000-volt power distribution and utilization
Skills required for maintenance of high voltage motors and generators
Minimum of 10 years of power engineering experience with a minimum of 5 years in refinery, chemical plant, or power facility as an electrical maintenance engineer
Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (eg - API, IEC, ATEX, IEEE, BS) and local regulations relevant to Electrical engineering, and proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for Electrical equipment
Successful track record of improving safety and reliability at the electrical facility through engagement and influence
Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Experience with electrical systems design and maintenance, in particular transformers, power distribution and emergency / back up power equipment (e.g. generators, UPS)
Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery
Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally
Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation
A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and electrical safety management
Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure
You will work with
ICE Discipline Team
Maintenance Engineering
Operations personnel
Refinery Teams
Shift : Working hours (1400-2300 IST) to support Business Partners
Travel requirements : Up to 10%
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
