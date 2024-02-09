Electrical Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About Role:Provision of deep electrical engineering expertise and judgment in service of bpS, the assets, embedded in the Squads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of bpS Programmes and safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provides electrical engineering (EE) expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine electrical engineering calculations and analyses

Provides EE expertise to MoCs and to brownfield site projects / modifications

Provides echnical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning, and start-up procedures for electrical discipline

Develop, review and give technical approval for electrical operations documentation requiring operations and engineering input

Provides EE expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (Vulnerability Tool)

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench effectiveness

Performs reliability analysis for electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Provides EE expertise to delivery of regional actions and leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is electrical engineering

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Participates to digitalization initiatives by defining the operational needs for the discipline and actively contribute for the design, development and implementation of the digital solution

Contribute to the engineering of obsolescence resolution, electrical alarm improvement, rationalization efforts and digital security compliance for electrical systems

Create critical equipment digital twins for early detection of operating performance deviations

Assist in the Contract Performance Management and act as job representative of assigned engineering contracts

Perform oversight on contractor’s day-to-day activities in support of the programmes/ asset operations

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Electrical Engineering Degree

Must have certifications:

NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of electrical equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, digital security, and software in oil & gas processing facilities

Experience with 400 volt – 15,000-volt power distribution and utilization

Skills required for maintenance of high voltage motors and generators

Minimum of 10 years of power engineering experience with a minimum of 5 years in refinery, chemical plant, or power facility as an electrical maintenance engineer

Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (eg - API, IEC, ATEX, IEEE, BS) and local regulations relevant to Electrical engineering, and proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for Electrical equipment

Successful track record of improving safety and reliability at the electrical facility through engagement and influence

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience with electrical systems design and maintenance, in particular transformers, power distribution and emergency / back up power equipment (e.g. generators, UPS)

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and electrical safety management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

You will work with

ICE Discipline Team

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift : Working hours (1400-2300 IST) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements : Up to 10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.