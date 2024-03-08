Electrical Engineer - bp Pulse

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076513
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Description:

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in. 

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

Key accountabilities:

  • Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in the UK that form part of the BP Pulse targets

  • Support the Engineering Team Lead in creating a standard design model that can be deployed, and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

  • Provide engineering assurance through the technical review of contractor design deliverables

  • Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

  • Support the risk management process on the projects

  • Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

  • Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

  • Support key engineering management processes to maintain the roll out of EV chargers on time and within budget, in an efficient and safe manner

  • Alert the Project Manager and the and Engineering Team Lead on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

  • Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

  • Support interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNO/DSO and TSO.

Education:

  • University degree in electrical engineering

Essential experience:

  • A strong track record in engineering delivery within projects or in supporting complex project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

  • An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

  • Electrical Design Experience of HV and LV projects

  • Experience of supervising work delivered though EPC contractors

  • An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

  • A strong track record in performing technical reviews of 3rd party design drawings, calculations and reports

  • Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

  • Fluent in English

Desirable Experience

  • Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

  • An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design.

  • Experience in large scale engineering projects

  • Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

  • Experience working for DNOs, EPCs, ICPs or Consultancies

  • Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

  • Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

  • Chartered Engineer or equivalent (working towards with imminent application would be considered)

  • Experience in the design and build of or within hydrocarbon forecourts

  • An understanding of the management of design and construction phase compliance with the requirements of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations: 2015


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

