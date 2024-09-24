Electrical Engineer - bp Pulse

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

This posting is for an Electrical Engineer role at bp pulse which plays a key part in the EV roll out throughout the US! This will include oversight and verification of the standardized engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in North America

Technical expertise and support in assessing internal and external engineering work including but not limited to load calculations, arc flash/coordination studies (e.g. applying ETAP and similar software), cable/conduit sizing, switchboard/switchgear configurations and overall EV charging site design reviews

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Ensure compliance of design with all electrical codes, standards, and regulations

Lead and support all stakeholder teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules (also use risk management process for identifying and mitigating design risks)

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Follow Safety and Operational Risk (S&OR) rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Lead interactions or contribute to negotiations with utility and transmission operators as required

Undergraduate degree in electrical engineering

Candidate with expertise in electrical systems designs, NEC and industry standards

5+ years of experience in overseeing and deployment of large-scale engineering projects

Proven track record in project delivery involving hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world (or similar)

Understanding of utility and grid access constraints including LV / MV / HV connections

Strong technical writing and verbal communication skills with the ability to address multiple collaborators and audiences

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



