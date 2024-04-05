Electrical Engineer - bp pulse

Entity:Customers & Products
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.
This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.
This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.
Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.
This position is based in our Chicago or Mountain View office.
How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000-$191,000 *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.