Electrical Engineer - bp pulse

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

This Electrical Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the standardised engineering delivery and detailed engineering solutions/review cycles. The role will also provide front line technical query support to the installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

This position is based in our Chicago or Mountain View office.

Play a key role in delivering the EV charge points in North America that form part of the bp’s Future Mobility & Solutions (FM&S) installation aim

Support the Senior Manager Global Engineering and the Engineering Team Leader in creating a standard design model that can be deployed and quality detailed design products for the installation of the chosen solutions

Lead and support all stakeholder teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/launch

Support the risk management process across each region

Support our roll out with engineering performance management and technical reporting of near-term progress against long term targets

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Support the identification of key EVSE technology solutions, for the optimum delivery of projects in accordance with BP Ethics & Compliance rules

Anticipate on future standards and technology to optimize time and materials substance of any projects

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Align with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the project managers and the and Senior manager Global Engineering on any identified risks within his / her responsibility

Capture Lessons Learned through engineering and installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with utility and transmission operators as required

Degree in electrical engineering

Candidate with expertise in electrical systems designs, NEC and industry standards

A strong background in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Hardware solutions in the EV infrastructure world

An understanding of Grid access constraints and LV / MV / HV connections.

5-10+ years of experience in overseeing and deployment of large-scale engineering projects

Strong technical written and verbal communication skills with the ability to address multiple collaborators and audiences.

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

An understanding of Microgrid and Smart Grid concept and general design (including battery energy storage system deployments).

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Certified Professional Engineer

How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000-$191,000 *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



