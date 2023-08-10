Responsible for supporting the execution and/or monitoring of maintenance programmes relating to retail assets under BP's responsibility, using basic technical and analytical capabilities in order to ensure efficient maintenance activities and maximise the value of BP's retail network.
Responsible for supporting the execution and/or monitoring of maintenance programmes relating to retail assets under BP's responsibility, using basic technical and analytical capabilities in order to ensure efficient maintenance activities and maximise the value of BP's retail network.
Aral Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg's leading service station operator, is a subsidiary of the BP group, which operates the largest network of service stations in Luxembourg. Aral supplies thousands of customers every day.
Not only do we rely on the excellent quality of our products and services, but we are also preparing ourselves today to meet the demands that the market and our customers will place on us tomorrow. Aral Luxembourg S.A. offers a real opportunity to a motivated and dynamic person looking for an interesting and varied job in an international company.
In this context, we are looking for a
Electrical engineer (m,w,d)
You role :
Your responsibilities:
Lead and supervise the technical aspects of construction and maintenance work, ensuring compliance with standards and deadlines.
Your profile:
We offer :
Aral is an equal opportunities employer and encourages diversity in our workforce. If you think your profile might fit this description, please send us your application.
All applications are treated in the strictest confidentiality.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
