Responsible for supporting the execution and/or monitoring of maintenance programmes relating to retail assets under BP's responsibility, using basic technical and analytical capabilities in order to ensure efficient maintenance activities and maximise the value of BP's retail network.

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Responsible for supporting the execution and/or monitoring of maintenance programmes relating to retail assets under BP's responsibility, using basic technical and analytical capabilities in order to ensure efficient maintenance activities and maximise the value of BP's retail network.



Aral Luxembourg S.A., Luxembourg's leading service station operator, is a subsidiary of the BP group, which operates the largest network of service stations in Luxembourg. Aral supplies thousands of customers every day.

Not only do we rely on the excellent quality of our products and services, but we are also preparing ourselves today to meet the demands that the market and our customers will place on us tomorrow. Aral Luxembourg S.A. offers a real opportunity to a motivated and dynamic person looking for an interesting and varied job in an international company.

In this context, we are looking for a

Electrical engineer (m,w,d)

You role :

You will join our team in organizing and carrying out construction and maintenance work, developing the service station network (including the roll-out of e-mobility) and various other projects

Your responsibilities :

Lead and supervise the technical aspects of construction and maintenance work, ensuring compliance with standards and deadlines.

Follow laws and regulations relating to safety and environmental protection

Drawing up the works schedule

Implementing the Group's construction standards

Organizing and monitoring project meetings, drafting minutes and updating the schedule

Monitor project budgets, ensuring thorough management of financial resources

Handle projects independently, in collaboration with team members and other business units

Ensure good communication between all project stakeholders

Supervise the administrative management of purchase orders, insurance, etc.

Your profile :

Bachelor's degree or BAC+3 in electrical engineering or equivalent

At least 2 years' proven experience in a similar role and environment, as well as a good knowledge of the Luxembourg market and its regulations.

Fluency in French, German and English; Lëtzebuergesch is considered an asset

Practical knowledge of project organization in Luxembourg

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Willingness and ability to take ownership

Commitment and motivation

Thorough knowledge of MS Office applications

We offer :

The opportunity to work in a forward-looking company for a group committed to the energy transition.

A positive corporate culture with strong values

Competitive remuneration including other attractive benefits

The possibility of home office and flexible working hours

Aral is an equal opportunities employer and encourages diversity in our workforce. If you think your profile might fit this description, please send us your application.

All applications are treated in the strictest confidentiality.



