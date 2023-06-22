Site traffic information and cookies

Electrical Engineering - bp Discovery Week

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 148790BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

bp will host Discovery Week in Baku this July.
This opportunity will be open to students studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Physics and graduating in 2025.

This one-week journey will provide an insight into the opportunities within the energy industry and how you could develop your future career as an engineer or scientist at bp.

During the event at our Baku office, winners will have an opportunity to increase awareness in Electrical Engineering Discipline in bp - learn more about our bp internship and graduate opportunities, hear from senior employees about their roles, and network with current graduates.

Electrical Engineering Discovery Week is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Eligibility criteria:

  • Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Physics bachelor and master students graduating in 2025.
  • Intermediate level of English
Application process:
  • Online application form where you can give us all key information.
  • Online Situation Judgement and online psychometric tests
Applications are now open and will be accepted through July 3rd.

