Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Electrical Infrastructure Integration Manager provides oversight and assurance that the refinery electrical infrastructure programs and workstreams are effectively integrating activities and adequately resourcing site initiatives and programs. The Electrical Infrastructure Integration Manager is responsible for ensuring effective prioritization of Capex and Major Maintenance spend through a site risk lense. While the role will report to the refinery maintenance and reliability manager, they will be expected to work cross-functionally with the major projects team, the site projects team, site electrical engineering, and the various asset teams. This role is additionally responsible for interfacing with bp Solutions to ensure appropriate central team resources are allocated to site and to workstream and initiatives that support the overall renewal of the Whiting refinery electrical infrastructure. This role is responsible for leading and driving a cultural change at the site that shifts us to a proactive highly reliable organization.

Electrical Program Integration Management Identify yearly themes and focus areas. Works closely with the Electrical Maintenance Superintendent, the Electrical Engineering Superintendent and Electrical Infrastructure Project Manager to deliver key program deliverables. Manage and resource on-going programs and studies. Identify and coordinate central engineering resources as well as inter-refinery shared resources. Determine external contract engineering requirements for site discipline teams as needed for planned events and ad-hoc break-in events.

Ensure Industry Leading Electrical Safe Work Practices are robustly followed at Whiting.

Responsible for the development and implementation of the Comprehensive Site Electrical Strategy.

Transition the site to a proactive electrical culture that resolves concerns prior to failure.

Renewal and improvement of the Electrical Preventative Maintenance programs.

Implement Business Improvements plans for electrical reliability.

Electrical Regulatory Compliance

Modernization and improvement of the site 138 kv Power System.

Ensures the asset teams (electrical engineering function) is developing TAR electrical scope.

Ensures Electrical Engineering deliverables are well-defined, achieved and high quality through coordination with the Electrical Engineering superintendent.

Safety: Responsible for Electrical Safe Work Practices are robustly followed at Whiting through oversite and self-verification. Accountable to the RLT through quarterly report outs on overall electrical infrastructure improvements.

Compliance: Responsible for ensuring the refinery electrical projects, maintenance and engineering organizations are adhering to all applicable codes and standards through self-verification.

Reliability: Responsible for ensuring the completion of Electrical Assurance Review and Electrical PDC Vulnerability Study recommendations are prioritized, actioned, and progressed based on site risk and resources. Accountability is to the Reliability Steering Team.

Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree

10 years of engineering leadership experience; Integration and Influencing skills are essential.

15 years of electrical engineering experience in power distribution, design, and maintenance

Must be capable of walking extended distances, climb ladders and stairs to monitor construction, commissioning, and personnel activities.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Authentic Leadership, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans



