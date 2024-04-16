Electrical & Instrumentation Project Engineer

Entity:Customers & Products
This role provides a professional design and project engineering service creating safe, reliable and compliant designs of fixed and mobile aviation fuel storage and distribution facilities, including fuel hydrants, for Regions and Third Party Technical Service Agreement (TSA) customers. Principally locations are at the airport, but there is involvement upstream with pipelines, import and distribution terminals.
Do you want to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking, collaborative people who sit firmly at the heart of customer excellence – advancing bps agenda towards a net zero world?
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. Increasingly our customers are valuing customised service-based offers in support of the fuel offer as the industry transforms for the future and recovers from COVID challenges. We are on a journey to transform our business using recent global investments in strategic programmes to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition during the energy transition.
The Global Engineering team drives bp aviation’s Integrity agenda in both design and construction related activities, and to deliver new levels of distinctive performance.
In this role you will be responsible for the stewardship of our requirements and assurance in their specialist areas; this includes ensuring that bp aviation’s operating and maintenance standards align with industry practice, bp Group regulations and local legislation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
