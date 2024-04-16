Electrical & Instrumentation Project Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Job profile summary

This role provides a professional design and project engineering service creating safe, reliable and compliant designs of fixed and mobile aviation fuel storage and distribution facilities, including fuel hydrants, for Regions and Third Party Technical Service Agreement (TSA) customers. Principally locations are at the airport, but there is involvement upstream with pipelines, import and distribution terminals.

Do you want to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking, collaborative people who sit firmly at the heart of customer excellence – advancing bps agenda towards a net zero world?

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. Increasingly our customers are valuing customised service-based offers in support of the fuel offer as the industry transforms for the future and recovers from COVID challenges. We are on a journey to transform our business using recent global investments in strategic programmes to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition during the energy transition.

The Global Engineering team drives bp aviation’s Integrity agenda in both design and construction related activities, and to deliver new levels of distinctive performance.

The role:

In this role you will be responsible for the stewardship of our requirements and assurance in their specialist areas; this includes ensuring that bp aviation’s operating and maintenance standards align with industry practice, bp Group regulations and local legislation.

Support aviation's engineering based Technical Services business; this includes involvement in development of offers, execution of front-end engineering design (FEED) through to being part of the project management team on site

Responsible for the upkeep and stewardship of specific aviation operating and maintenance standards keeping alignment with industry practice, bp Group regulations and local legislation in the area of Electrical, Control and Instrumentation

Support the Global Design Lead to produce pre-airfield, depot and hydrant designs for internal and Third-Party customers (including JVs), with a main focus on Concept and FEED for pre-airfield and depot, and detailed piping design for hydrants

Deliver multi-discipline projects from conception to hand-over. This includes liaising with airport authorities, feasibility studies, project budget and cost control, project planning and reporting, site surveys and environmental impact assessments

Provide ongoing technical input and engineering support relating to designs and specification of plant equipment and systems in area of expertise

The candidate:

We are looking for someone with a degree level qualification in Engineering and has either obtained or is working towards Chartered status.

The successful candidate will demonstrate proven delivery of internal engineering projects, ideally on airport and/or upstream of airport for aviation fuel to the magnitude of $5M. They will have strong HSSE delivery and be able to apply to business development and growth prospects. Experience in design, construction and commissioning as well as electrical, instrumentation and control engineering is essential.

Experience with electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and cyber security is desirable.

To be successful in the role, you will have strong influencing and communication skills, being able to network in a widely dispersed global organisation. You will also have strong attention to detail and sound technical decision making.

At bp, we provide an outstanding environment and excellent benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.