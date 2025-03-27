Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

The role is responsible for performing the preventive and breakdown maintenance of all electrical, instrumentation, SCADA, cathodic protection systems and cyber security systems of the Fuel Farm at Anabeeb, Sharjah and the Fuel Hydrant System at Sharjah Airport.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Electrical & Instrumentation Supervisor

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that candidates of all genders are welcomed too

In this role You will:

Be responsible for maintaining serviceability of all electrical equipments (i.e. fixed and mobile) at the primary base: Anabeeb, HFZ

Provide JV support role at DIA, AMIA when required, as well as at Sharjah and Dubai airport (into plane activity only)

Lead all aspects of the Maintenance of Electrical Systems: ensuring the accurate functioning of transformers, LV panels, switchgear, UPS, and lighting systems, reading and interpreting as-built drawings, single wire diagrams, interconnection diagrams, and cable layouts, etc.

Be responsible for Maintenance of Instrumentation, SCADA & PLC Systems inspecting, testing, and maintaining SCADA & PLC systems for depot and airport fuel hydrant systems, calibrating critical instruments as per industry-specified frequencies, etc.

Coordinate Emergency Systems, operating and maintaining electric and diesel engine operated fire/foam pumps, jockey pumps, and control systems; testing and maintaining standby DG sets with auto start feature, etc.

Lead Safety Instrumentation Systems: maintaining fuel storage tank gauging systems and radar level gauges, maintaining flow and pressure transmitters, gauges, and switches, as well as inspecting, maintaining, testing, and calibrating loading meters.

Be responsible for Communication and Security Systems: operating and maintaining security barrier gates, maintaining CCTV and control systems, as well as maintaining telephone, intercom, and PA systems.

Supervise Depot Facilities: operating and maintaining A/C and ventilation systems, air compressors, operating and maintaining water pumps with auto start-stop controls, as well as applying testing tools/measuring instruments and calibrations.

Provide HSSE mentorship: implementing specific roles outlined in the HSSE annual plan, issuing and supervising authority for safe work permits, actively participating in safety meetings to improve safety and operational performance.

Supervise Vendor Management: schedule and implement periodic / preventing / breakdown maintenance programs through designated AMC vendors for various systems like PLC / SCADA, Fire Fighting Systems, Cathodic Protection Systems, etc.

Develop Vendors for Service and Spares for various Electrical Systems and Components improve availability of spares and reduce breakdown recovery time

Provide Continuous Improvement: identify obsolescence / needs for upgrades to critical equipment and develop proposals for vital replacement or upgrade projects

Develop budgetary estimates for identified projects, as well as plan and implement approved CAPEX projects.



What You will need to be successful:

Degree or equivalent experience in electrical engineering with minimum 5 years work experience in electrical and instrumentation environment, or diploma in electrical engineering with 8 year working experience in electrical and instrumentation environment

Experience in supervisory position is an advantage

Thorough understanding of electrical engineering, applications, power distribution systems & networks

Ability to read and interpret as built drawings, electric single wire diagrams, interconnection diagrams, cable layouts etc.

Proficiency in English, good verbal and written communication skills

Computer skills in MS Office, Autocad and any ERP/related package

UAE driving license required

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.