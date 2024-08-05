Electrical Specialist

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



BP's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is looking for Electrical Specialists. This role is a valued member of the Electrical Distribution Operations team that is focused on unit reliability issues to ensure a safe and environmentally sound operation. This person serves as the performance function of the Electrical Distribution Operation in the monitoring and operation of the equipment to maintain safe and reliable operation of the unit, as well as supporting work to be done by others within the Electrical Distribution Asset, consistent with the unit’s reliability philosophy and guidelines.

Key Accountabilities

Work with the PSG Supervisor to provide vital unit status information and suggestions for operations improvements. Help to identify Electrical distribution opportunities.

Obtain samples, basic sample analysis, preparing and sending samples to lab. Connecting Analytical tools.

Conduct thorough unit rounds.

Gas testing including bags, Draeger, testers, etc.

Routine manual operational activities such as: non-automated switching of electrical distribution equipment and operation of electrical distribution equipment.

Non-routine/non-emergency support such as: TAR support, project/construction support, procedure/drawing/training material support,

HAZOP/MOC support, removing or returning equipment from/to service, special procedures participation, etc.

Performing startup and shutdown activities.

Accountability:

Primary accountability for the safety of all personnel on their unit and the safe, environmentally sound operation of their assigned work area.

Primary accountability for their assigned work area’s reliability efforts, including preventative and predictive maintenance performed by the on-shift operating crew.

Primary accountability for Electrical troubleshooting, problem response and emergency response in assigned work area.

Primary accountability for Operations activities in Electrical distribution that support the delivery of the unit optimization strategy.

Primary accountability for ensuring rounds/duty completion has been performed for the electrical distribution Asset.

Coordination and Communication:

Advises of all relevant issues and concerns from the Electrical distribution Asset

Communicates with their assigned work team on matters related to plant/unit operation, safety, environmental, and reliability issues.

Collaborates with UCCR OS-B on routine, reliability, and emergency situations.

Interacts directly with other operating areas in the plant.

Maintains complete documentation of all process upsets, operations problems, and resolutions.

Safety:

Routine safety activities/compliance such as: on-shift crew safety meetings, safety equipment audits, contractor/maintenance safety compliance, pre-job safety review, R.V. checks, and gun drills.

Lockout support including Isolation Device Lists (IDL’s), etc.

Non-routine/non-emergency support such as: TAR support, project/construction support, procedure/drawing/training material development, HAZOP/MOC assistance, removing or returning equipment from/to service.

Permit Issuance and verification (Hot Works, Confined Space, etc) per CoW policy.

Emergency response management such as: first responder for fires/spills, directing emergency shutdown/operating procedures.

Environmental:

Environmental compliance management such as: Transformer oil leaks, gas usage for SF6, analyzer validation, monitor vents/drains, drain plugs, and monitor for leaks/spills.

Completion of identified Crucial tasks as assigned.

Reliability:

Coordinate equipment performance monitoring conducted by the on-shift operating team.

Ensures work orders are initiated and approved to maintain unit reliability. Verify completion and ensure closure.

Troubleshooting:

Electrical troubleshooting and problem response management in the Electrical Distribution Asset.

Directs the operations crew to solve/troubleshoot equipment problems, using mentoring, coaching, and specific troubleshooting techniques.

Ensures that problems that cannot be solved are effectively referred to other resources for assistance/solutions.

Coordinates with other areas of the plant on multi-unit Electrical upsets.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent required AND 10+ years of experience providing health and safety support in a relevant industry (refining, petrochemical, etc).

OR 5+ years of experience in petrochemical operations and/or providing health and safety support in a relevant industry with an Electrical Engineering Technology or Electrical Engineering degree (or equivalent).

Proficiency with operating low, medium and high voltage equipment and reliability management of electrical distribution.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

