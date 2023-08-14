Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

** This role will be worked 4 weeks on and 4 weeks off at our offshore GTA FPSO in Mauritania & Senegal.** At bp, we are now looking for an Electrical Technician to support our fantastic offshore team.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

** This role will be worked 4 weeks on and 4 weeks off at our offshore GTA FPSO in Mauritania & Senegal.**At bp, we are now looking for an Electrical Technician to support our fantastic offshore team.



Job Description:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mentality as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.

Key accountabilities:

Demonstrate HSE leadership within any team you are involved in

Maintain and promote a high safety culture when working in the construction phase

Develop and maintain discipline competence through CMAS and MT&L

Support execution of CoW process through commissioning, HUC and start-up phases as PA/IA

Provide review of procedures and participate in Project Commissioning/Start-Up as part of Operations Team or Commissioning Team as required

Provide assistance during the development and testing of commissioning procedures and support with testing, punch listing, and handing over equipment

Support completions MC1 and handover process and take ownership for systems handed over to Operations

Participate in the development of Preventive Maintenance Routines and procedure development as well as recommendations to spare part and tools identification

Provide Operations guidance to discipline specific technical design, including General Arrangements, Layouts, Plot Plans from an operability/maintainability and human factors perspective

Implement maintenance and preservation routines for equipment handed over to operations

Attend and actively participate in LOPA’s and HAZOPs

Provide operations support in document reviews

Essential Experience:

Recognized technician apprenticeship (UK), or as required by local Requirements

Tertiary/vocational education in technical discipline or other relevant qualifications

Minimum 7 years post apprenticeship experience working in gas, oil or petrochemical processing plant

Knowledge of permit to work, operations integrity, planning and risk assessments

Experience in performance improvement programmes

Experience in working with vendors and performance feedback

Demonstrated ability troubleshooting within subject area

Willingness to work at heights or in confined space

Ability to work in plant locations that may be remote (on/offshore) or require special transportation requirements (e.g. helicopter, marine vessel, rotational work, etc.)



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.