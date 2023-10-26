Electrical and Instrument Technician

Job summary

Job Description:

Join our Dubai International Airport Team and advance your career as an

Electrical & Instrument (E&I) Technician

Purpose

This role is to maintain all E&I assets in JIFF as well as the fuel hydrant system being managed by JIFF in good working in conformance with international standards and OEM recommendations standards following all required Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) norms in a cost effective and efficient manner.

This position supports the electrical supervisor and electrician in the maintenance of all electrical systems.

In this role You will:

Maintain all Electronic & Instrumentation System in JIFF including but not limited to the tank gauging system, flow and pressure transmitter, the integration of the pipeline systems, etc.

Maintain all Electrical Systems: periodic maintenance of Motors, Generators, Transformers, LV Panel Boards, Switchgear, MCC & Starters, Auto Transfer Switches, Capacitor Banks etc.

Test and maintain the Motor Operated Valves and Hydrant System

Monitor the Cathodic Protection system for hydrant pipeline as well as JIFF Depot Underground Pipelines and Tank Bottoms

Inspect the Earthing systems

Document the E&I Systems at JIFF: reading and interpreting electrical drawings, literature, manuals, reports

Maintain and test the control system for various fire-fighting and other emergency systems

Maintain various communication and security systems such as Security Barrier gates, CCTV and control systems, intercom and PA system, etc.

What You will need to be successful:

Have a Diploma in Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering with 5 years working experience in Electrical environment, OR

Have Vocational Training in Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering with 8 years working experience in E&I environment

Fluent English language knowledge

Working level proficiency in digital literacy & MS office programs

Ability to work in a culturally diverse group

Be able to work in the terminal or airport apron, exposed to prevailing weather conditions for most of your work

Have no criminal record

Be of good health and sufficiently physically robust

UAE drivers’ license

Benefits:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program



