Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are currently seeking an experienced electrician with mechanical knowledge to fill the role of Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 1) within our team at BP Pipeline’s Manhattan Illinois Pipeline Station. Candidates must reside within a reasonable commuting distance (within 1 hour) to the Manhattan Station and their assigned geographical area. In this position you will play a crucial role in providing maintenance work and field operations for our terminals and pipelines.

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

Effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures.

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day- to-day goals and tasks.

Effectively handle time and resources and ability to lead multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Problem solves, overcome obstacles and make good decisions to lead inspections and construction contractors.

Oversight for completing construction inspections against company standards.

Work effectively with complementary teams.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Effectively demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others.

Demonstrate leadership skills and exhibit a high level of initiative.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Work nights, weekends, holidays and overtime as required and is subject to call-outs including response to emergency situations.

Maintain, troubleshoot and repair electrical equipment as assigned, manual and automatic tank gauging. Verify instrumentation loop circuits.

Maintain and test low and medium voltage electrical switchgear (i.e. megger testing)

Install electrical conduit.

Medium voltage terminations and splicing.

Required to complete advance motor testing (PDMA MCE), advance electrical testing (VLF, insulation resistance, IR scanning) training.

Performing electrical isolations including medium voltage.

Required to work at heights in lifts.

Capable of mobilizing inspection trailer, project trailer and generator.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections.

Possess a solid understanding of computers. MS Office and other applications.

Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment, electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves.

Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications.

Emergency Response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as the need arises.

Ability to drive a pick-up or similar on and off road and drive to multiple locations along the pipeline.

Driving safety is always mandatory and a condition of employment in accordance with BP Pipelines Vehicle Safety Policy.

Must be committed to learning new skills and complete the E&M training curriculum required for the assigned job classification level within the outlined timeframe.

About You:

Minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Preferred 3-year experience Journeyman Electrician or currently part of the BP E&M curriculum program.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently without supervision.

Ability to read maps, drawings, construction drawings and distinguish colors.

Valid Driver’s License with a clean driving record.

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis.

Ability to acquire a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card if required by local operations.

Willingness to travel up to 75% of the time.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the growing demand for energy. We are looking for operations guides who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically sophisticated and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use.

Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

How much do we pay? New hires for the E&M 1 position start at an hourly rate of $40., the entry level rate for the E&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the E&M 1 rate $53.44 as the employee progresses through and optimally completes the E&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 36 months from employment start date).

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

