Electrical and Mechanical Specialist (E&M 1)

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Electrical & Mechanical (E&M 1) position provides maintenance work and field operations for BP US Terminal and Pipelines (T&P). The E&M 1 role is a multi-craft position focused on electrical and mechanical duties as well as damage prevention. This position plays a key role in protecting our pipeline system from 3rd party damage. This role will be responsible for E&M1 and Damage Prevention duties on our pipeline assets in Lake, LaPorte, Porter, St. Joseph counties in Indiana and Will and Cook Counties in Illinois and other pipeline assets as needed.

To be considered for employment, candidates must live within a reasonable commuting distance (within 1 hour) to the Whiting Station and their regularly assigned geographical area.

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures.

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day- to-day goals and tasks.

Be a self-starter and have the ability to work independently and without supervision.

Effectively handle time and resources and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Exhibit strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others.

Take initiative to continually develop skills and knowledge which includes additional education and/or training.

Solve problems, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions.

Work effectively on diverse teams.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Value and practice continuous learning.

Demonstrate leadership skills.

Exhibit a high level of initiative

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Work nights, weekends, holidays and overtime as necessary and is subject to call-outs including response to emergency situations.

The successful candidate must finish the training and qualification requirements within stated timeframe of the BP Pipelines OM/EM Multitasking Training Program.

Exhibits safe work practices, including driving both on and off the road.

Perform pipeline identification, location and marking lines through the use of electronic locator and probe.

Inspect area pipelines daily for leaks, replace damaged markers and check other irregularities. Inspections are completed both by vehicle and foot.

Occasional hand digging, manual probing and walking rough terrain.

Checks and records equipment and rectifier readings.

Responsible for monitoring and observing excavation activities over/near the pipeline.

Acts as a liaison on behalf of BP with Utilities, Municipalities, Property owners, Excavators and other third parties

Recognize third party scope of work and what needs to be done to protect the pipeline.

Attend Public Awareness & Education meetings.

Monitor and locate notifications for conflicts.

Receive and physically check items on aerial report.

Maintain equipment in good working condition.

Prepare “as-built” drawings of foreign line crossings and other outside construction activities.

Complete Inspection & Repair reports, Foreign Line Crossing reports or others as required.

Other duties as assigned.

About You:

Minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Preferred 3+ years of mechanical or electrical experience or a 2 year technical degree in electrical, electronic instrumentation or equivalent.

Additional Competencies & Experience:



In accordance with BP’s multiskilling training approach, the below proficiencies include areas where an employee will receive additional training and workflows they may support on a secondary basis. Prior experience is helpful and preferred, but not strictly required.

Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and complete alignment sheets.

Underground construction experience and knowledge.

Will be working on 13,800 volts and below

Maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment as assigned.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections.

Use MAXIMO, Utilisphere, CBT, MS Office and other applications.

Maintain and repair pumps and motors including PD, centrifugal and gear pumping equipment.

Verify instrumentation loop circuits.

Troubleshoot and repair manual and automatic tank gauging.

Maintain and repair electronic-control valves, electrical valve actuators and mechanical valves.

Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications.

Participate in all emergency response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as the need arises.

Safe and accurate procedures, including lock out tag out procedures, to preform normal maintenance for running scrapers in a petroleum system; experience with PLC’s, including programming, installation, maintenance, and repair.

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.

Strong experience in Electrical and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) programming or pump and motor repair.

Computer skills (including MS Office Suites)

Valid Driver’s License is required.

Driving safety is mandatory at all times and a condition of employment in accordance with BP Pipelines Vehicle Safety Policy.

Must be committed to learning new skills and complete the E&M training curriculum required for the assigned job classification level within the outlined timeframe.

Ability to acquire a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card if required by local operations.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our coordinated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the growing demand for energy. We are looking for operations (or engineering) experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use.

Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

How much do we pay? New hires for the E&M 1 position start at an hourly rate of $40.55, the entry level rate for the E&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the E&M 1 rate $53.44 as the employee progresses through and successfully completes the E&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 36-48 months from employment start date). Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.