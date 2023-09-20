Electrical engineer Intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.



About the role:

Electrical engineers design, engineer, troubleshoot and help to maintain electrical power systems utilized by the operation. These systems include power generation, transmission and distribution, electric machines and motors, uninterruptible power systems, and lighting systems.

Electrical engineers participate in design reviews, HSE reviews, task risk assessments, commissioning and start-up of new or modified equipment, and problem resolution

The electrical interns are provided with opportunity to gain and learn awareness of bp engineering standards and practices, make visits to operating sites to enrich operations knowledge, support the self-verification efforts and improve working relationship with site Operations.

Interns will be attending meetings with peers and bp employees, prepare a presentation about the internship at the end of the internship and make sure that any action that an intern takes comply with all bp requirements related to safety, and Ethics and Compliance.

This role is based in bp’s Muscat Office and will require limited travel to the Khazzan site.

Omani national.

Bachelor's degree (BA) in Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering

Minimum GPA of 2.8

Open for 2021,2022,2023 graduates.

Good in MS office applications.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Telecom Knowledge.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.