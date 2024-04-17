Electrification Hardware Product Manager, bp pulse China

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Job Profile

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to help shaping future mobility solutions that customers love.

Job Purpose

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

The role is the face of the bp pulse product & tech organization to the commercial business, acting as the “Ambassador” of P&T to the market. The role is responsible for the overall success and performance of the CPO product in the market, strategically driving development. Developing the business cases for new demand, aligning with local business on commercials, prioritization, and rollout plan, the role will collaborate with delivery for demand and launch plans. Taking ownership for the local delivery, this role will lead to drive scale or new market entry of new product offerings and be responsible for product launch and advancement.

This includes but is not limited to: owning and managing the CPO product market roadmap and launch plan; developing product market strategy in alignment with the China local market needs and global product strategy; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and managers, you will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp pulse’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for creating new products and solving difficult customer problems!

Key Accountabilities

Strategy & Planning

Lead product electrification roadmap (e.g. battery swap, EV charging etc.) for market entries, and deliver the committed end-to-end products and solutions to ensure business strategy is met.

Create a standard execution model of product management for deployment across site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning.

Lead the creation and own the EV roll out plan across the region.

Standup as China product stewardship focal inside global product roadmap.

Ensure annual product roll out plan is aligned with overall business growth and execution plan in China.

Expert on product, customer, market, research, and competition.

Identify new potentials and support product adoption in market.

You'll contribute in crafting product vision and product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks Own the EV product risk management process across the region covering newly built and M&A projects etc.

Business focused

Coordinate key project management process to maintain the EV charging roll out in an efficient and control manner.

Lead performance management and reporting of near-term progress against long term targets.

Lead internal product approval process, ensure proper functional assurance and alignment.

Lead or support potential PoC project of new technology/solutions.

Ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction, requiring strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches.

Maintain a close working relationship with other bp businesses and ensure lessons learned are shared.

Technology driven

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

You'll be responsible to recommend technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing enterprise solutions and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and performing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Deep ability to communicate, collaborate and influence cross-discipline problem solving effectively to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches and to achieve business outcomes. Able to demonstrate ability to be relatable to tech and non-tech partners

You'll influence a broad set of stakeholders across the enterprise to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

To reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

To demonstrate the ability to successfully influence stakeholders without formal authority, leading cross functional teams and businesses

Job Holder Requirements

Education

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in technical majors with Master preferred.

Actively working to develop capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability/Subject Matter Expertise

At least 10 years’ experience with product development, quality control and project management in EV or Automotive Industry.

Solid knowledge for Lithium battery technology and energy storage system Supply Chain.

Rich experience in running innovative advanced technology projects when new product or new facility launch.

Professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Direct experience of industry standards in the EV space.

Ability to effectively partner with other team members, cross-functional team, peers and even successfully influence senior management.

Strategic and analytical thinking – comfortable using analytics to identify market movement, competitiveness and influence decision making to help refining internal strategy.

Outstanding project management skills to run a pipeline of project to meet time schedule.

Fluent in oral and written English, experienced in program management in transnational enterprise, soak in global multiple -culture environment.

Leadership & teamwork

Ability to lead and manage complicated project delivery by managing both internal and external interfaces.

Out-of-box thinking and be able to challenge the system by demonstrating the thinking and value of it.

A good communicator that can coordinate and integrate different resources.

Strong planning and organising skills to handle multi-tasks.

Being able to work under pressure and still drive forward the overall agenda and deliver with quality.

Being able to work with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Acts with integrity.

Desirable Criteria

At least 10+ years’ relevant deep industry experience in NPI development and project management, with solid previous case demonstrations.

Excellent communicator with deep people leadership experience who can coordinate a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders.

Experience of defining and delivering strategy in their areas of responsibility.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.