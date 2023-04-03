Job summary

This is an opportunity to join bp at an exciting time with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people and companies to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century, you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging markets globally.

Do you want to be part of a diverse and global team rolling out our EV charging OTG and Fleet payment offers?

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the expansion into electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries across Europe, USA, and AsPac. Our mission is to build the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

As Electrification Payments Analyst you will be responsible for supporting the delivery of the OTG and Fleet payments integration roadmap with regards to both card-present (NFC) and card not present (digital) payments (in-car, mobile products). The Electrification Payments Analyst will be closely interlinked with the Global Product Management team both software and hardware as well as systems engineering to adopt same WoW, tools and Governance approach.

What the role does!

· Support in delivering the Product roadmap for Payments in Electrification core products, by aligning with the respective Go-To Market strategy and payment solution providers.

· Support in requirements gathering by coordinating across multiple dependencies and Electrification Products, and technical teams

· Support in mapping out Payments integration framework (customer journey, KPIs dashboard, roadmap in Product Plan, competitor analysis) as per the Product Management framework

· Support in and deliver continuous enhancement of operating model and product roadmap

· Support in managing financial interfaces and P&L within electrification products including development of business cases

What we need from you!

We are looking for someone with a degree level qualification. Experience in payment integration is critical. Knowledge of EV charging and eMobility is preferable but not mandatory. The successful candidate will have a track record of establishing effective relationships in a fast paced, ambiguous environment. You will demonstrate initiative, resilience, and a willingness to adapt. The successful candidate will have the following skills:

· Able to plan, organise and prioritise own workload

· Ability to make decisions under pressure

· Good Interpersonal and communication skills

· Self-motivated and have a flexible attitude

· Must be computer literate MS packages- Excel, Word, Outlook, Visio.

· Good administrative skills including time management and accurate record keeping

At bp, we provide an outstanding environment and excellent benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions. Please contact us to request accommodation.

