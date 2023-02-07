Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as the Electro-Mechanical Engineer you can be part of it!



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.



bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.



As an Electro-Mechanical Engineer you will be responsible for the continued development of the external architecture including design, material selection, and requirements for bp pulse Home, Public and Fleet solutions. You will work within the engineering team in conjunction with Hardware, Software and external suppliers considering requirements, cost, complexity and scalability to determine the most appropriate mechanical solutions for our products.

What you’ll be doing:

Develop new products aligned with business strategy to deliver excellent customer experience and product reliability

Develop product enhancements based on customer and field feedback to improve customer experience, product reliability and production processes

Assist the planning and execution of electro-mechanical product development

Coach and support team members across development and technical support to deliver appropriate technical solutions

Evaluation of alternative materials, trade-offs including requirements, cost, complexity & scalability

Collaboration with hardware, software and systems engineers

Research into enabling, new and emerging production technologies

Supplier engagement

BEng in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering/Product Development or equivalent

Mechanical product development – small to mid-size products

A focus on achieving quality and precision in Electro-mechanical solutions

Ability to develop and broaden the Electro-Mechanical function within the Research and Development (R&D) team.

Proficient in 3D Solidworks/2D Draftsight Cad Packages

Background in rapid development/Materials selection

Understanding of Engineering process controls

Demonstrated ability to make design trade-offs

Failure Mode Effects Analysis

Awareness of Functional Safety (desirable)

Interaction with stakeholders and engaging with Systems Engineering teams

Establishing relationships with suppliers following approved internal processes

With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​This role can be based at our offices in Milton Keynes or Shoreham-by-Sea. We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!