Electrolyser Category Advisor

Sitting in the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team this is a multifaceted role responsible for delivering procurement solutions to support the delivery of a portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally.Reporting to the Senior Manager you will focus on developing category strategies, contracting strategies, sophisticated commercial models, strategic supplier relationship management. You will provide direct project support for all critical equipment including, but not limited to Electrolysers, Compressors, Electrical equipment etc.



This is a meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, demonstrating dynamic solutions to address real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.

The role will support in making sure business requirements are built into strategies and that business development and project teams are fully aware of the external supply market dynamics.

The remit supports the end-to-end project delivery lifecycle from Business Development through Production. The role is multifaceted, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets.

With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our dedication to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across the origination of Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.

Drive the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of global markets for all sectors supporting H2 & CCUS

Be an authority in cross-discipline integration, alignment, and delivery for the purpose of delivering category strategies, supply chain risk mitigation plans and contracting strategies

Develop and implement, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities

Ensure detailed control and conformance with bp’s procurement requirements

Develop a proven understanding of global and local supply markets and identify innovative suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain

Develop and evaluate robust contracting & commercial strategies that support portfolio project development from early option screening, through economic assessment, conceptual development, delivery, start-up, and operations

Work closely with procurement project support teams to develop strategic supply base and leverage aggregate demand to deliver framework agreements or alliances

Develop innovative and ambitious category strategies that address supply chain risks, sustainability aspirations and targets.

Support the development of project contracting maps and supply chain strategies

Work closely with business development teams to share market intelligence and acquire knowledge related to strategic plans and upcoming demand to feed into supplier development and strategy activity

Work closely with projects teams to understand demand and requirements including JV and funding requirements

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing

Ideally university degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other technical discipline or equivalent experience; Master’s degree preferred

Extensive experience in procurement category management – specifically development of sophisticated category strategies and strategic supplier management

Existing understanding and experience of the renewables markets is helpful

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent experience preferred

Strong commercial & eye for business

Customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners.

Strong influencing and networking skills are required to effectively work across the collaborator teams in developing driven Category strategies

Strong and effective interpersonal skills will be key in ensuring alignment

Genuine passion for developing novel and multifaceted renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions

Experience of providing procurement support to significant capex projects

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



