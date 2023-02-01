Elemental ICP Specialist

Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality.

We have a vacancy within this community for an Elemental Technologist in the Analytical Core Test team that performs high throughput, fast, high quality analysis to support stakeholders and the wider bp business.

To provide theoretical and practical Elemental testing expertise to support research, product development, product deployment, motorsport and blend plant activities.

To identify, evaluate and develop elemental technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.

This is an operational role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient and accurate analysis of samples.

What does the day to day look like?

Deliver safe and reliable operations through dedication to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours.

Provide a high level of theoretical and practical ICP and XRF expertise , with a strong problem solving capability and meticulous attention to detail.

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and troubleshooting of Elemental analytical instrumentation.

Support other analytical testing performed by the team.

Support the Subject area Lead to ensure all laboratory documentation and equipment is aligned with the Laboratory Quality Management System and auditing bodies.

Internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific field) and/or equivalent laboratory experience

Proven expertise of elemental analysis using ICP-OES, ICP-MS with a proven troubleshooting track record.

In addition XRF experience would be an advantage but not a necessity

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong teammate.

Capable of presenting technical information to a wide range of audiences.

A knowledge and understanding of testing of electric vehicle fluids would be an advantage.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.