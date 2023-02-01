Elemental ICP Specialist

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key in making this a reality.
We have a vacancy within this community for an Elemental Technologist in the Analytical Core Test team that performs high throughput, fast, high quality analysis to support stakeholders and the wider bp business.
To provide theoretical and practical Elemental testing expertise to support research, product development, product deployment, motorsport and blend plant activities.
To identify, evaluate and develop elemental technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.
This is an operational role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient and accurate analysis of samples.
What does the day to day look like?
What do we want to see from you!
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.