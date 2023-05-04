Embedded Software Engineer - Electronics

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? #bppulse



We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for Customers & Products is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.



bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Workplace and Public environments. We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network and have over 50,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.



As an Embedded Software Engineer you will deliver continuous improvements and new features to bp pulses product range to address the needs of our customers within the UK and beyond.



Bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic engineers to make this happen.

What you’ll be doing:

Working within the embedded software team to develop and release software and firmware for our charging products in-line with our product development processes

Managing software and firmware requirements

Validating software and firmware

Engaging with stakeholders including Systems Engineers and Validation Engineers to develop requirements and test methods

Documenting requirements, design and testing

Participating in continuous improvement process to support root cause analysis, validation identification, implementation and validation of corrective actions

Demonstratable experience in embedded software and hardware development

Ideally a degree-level qualification in science and engineering

Embedded C/C++, Embedded Linux on ARM platforms, Python for Embedded Linux, Embedded Linux customisation and board bring-up with Yocto Project or Buildroot

Experience of working with Qt Framework, OCPP, IEC 61851, ISO 15118 and iMX6 processors will be advantageous.

Self-starter who is keen to learn and build strong relationships with key stakeholders

Strong project management skills - able to deliver projects on time to a high standard

Ability to work well both independently and as part of a wider team

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy.We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​This role is based in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire but we operate a hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance.