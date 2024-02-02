Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, providing innovation for bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.The Emerging Energy Technology Senior Manager with the Technology Research team in AES. In this role, you will reach deep into the technology and engineering organisations of Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and Production & Operations (P&O) to bring expertise to evaluate and develop new high potential technologies. As a key partner to R&D on energy technology being pursued elsewhere in the organisation (e.g., P&O Subsurface), you will ensure activities meet bp’s commercial needs. Similarly, you will closely work with bp’s growth engine businesses (e.g., Gas & Low Carbon Energy, G&LCE) to understand commercial needs and find opportunities to pilot and deploy new energy technology, whether sourced internally or externally, to create new value. You will also be externally facing, evaluating the capability of potential technology partners and leading due diligence efforts to ensure bp’s risk in deploying new technology is managed.



You will be a recognised authority on applying science and engineering to deliver unique solutions that establish competitive technology advantage. The role will have significant visibility at the highest levels in bp and externally.

You will identify and promote relevant opportunities, progress strategy, lead highly innovative research, technical service projects, and support commercial initiatives in service of energy integration. You will provide broader intermittency management insights, and be able to promote novel concepts (e.g., subsurface opportunities), particularly for the high capacity/ longer duration energy storage challenges. You will work collaboratively across entities to provide technology and commercial solutions for bp.

What you will do:

Be the key interface point between technology and commercial planning and decision making. Translate technology potential and risk to enable bold but wise commercial decisions.

Inform the bp view of emerging energy technologies including long duration energy storage and geothermal power generation technologies and their integration into power systems.

Inform bp thought leadership in energy technologies, as well as venturing opportunities.

Lead agile squads to assess opportunities and build proposals.

Lead and support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of HSSE standards and procedures (especially with laboratory and field operations).

Work collaboratively to identify and prioritise energy integration opportunities. Pro-actively initiate and progress Technology / R&D projects to realise value via technology development & testing, scale-up and commercialisation.

Lead as well as support innovation and consultancy programmes and projects, internally and externally, to generate key insights and steer strategic direction.

Integrate relevant technologies and insights to effectively target high value commercial opportunities; identify and progress approaches to manage energy intermittency at multiple scales using various renewable and other energy vectors.

Work closely with various teams across I&E, G&LCE, P&O, Trading & Shipping, and Strategy Sustainability & Ventures to promote a cross-disciplinary approach to solving complex problems. Effectively engage with multiple teams.

Inspire and empower those they work with/ Provide expert coaching, training, and mentoring of senior professional staff.

Manage the external view on the topic working closely with technology providers, start-ups and academia.

About you:

Degree in Physical Sciences , Engineering or equivalent; PhD desirable.

Extensive experience in the energy sector (including renewable energy), R&D and tech deployment/commercialisation, project evaluation and management.

Background in physical sciences R&D, strategic concept development, technology development and deployment, commercial evaluation and techno-economics, engineering project execution, and/or people management will be desirable.

Skilled in general engineering and scientific concepts, confident in the manipulation and development of these concepts.

Proven track record in shaping and delivering focused objectives, critical thinking and innovation, and can handle uncertainty.

Proactive, possess excellent interpersonal and communication (written and oral) skills within and between teams, able to work to tight deadlines and handle multiple partners.

Safety advocate, confident to speak up to challenge mistakes or misconceptions and effectively manages activity based on strategic and direct value to bp.

