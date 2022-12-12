Emissions Field Service Specialist

|We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting individual to join the bpx Permian Integrity and Quality team as an Emissions Specialist. A successful candidate will demonstrate technical capability with a focused intent to innovate and drive sustainable improvements for the Permian Operations organization with a focus on fugitive emission mitigation.
This individual will drive initiatives to meet bp’s emission quantification and reduction strategy as a core component of our net zero aims. With the use of drone and emissions monitoring technology, we will strive to proactively identify, measure, and eliminate fugitive emissions from our production facilities. By leveraging relationships in the engineering, operations, and maintenance organizations, in addition to a strong capability in work management processes and root cause identification, systemic defects will be eradicated to ensure bpx Permian Operations meets the leading edge in GHG emissions.
Key Accountabilities
|Single point of accountability for defect identification, validation, and corrective action execution associated with Permian emissions drone program and supplemental survey mechanisms including fixed wing quantification flights and FLIR Camera inspections.
Identify repeat offenders on facility and equipment specific basis to engage engineering to deliver preventative barriers on all fugitive emissions sources
Integrate improved technology enabling continuous fugitive emission monitoring and drive continuous improvement in facility specific performance.
Drive Root Cause Failure Analysis strategy to trend emissions sources, associated volumes, and operational issues. Work with engineering, operations, and maintenance team to embed barriers to optimize cycle times and emissions reduction strategy
As an Integrity & Quality team member, this individual will be integral in the overall defect elimination / continuous improvement process through Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) / 5 why investigation to improve emission performance, production system reliability, and communicate lessons learned
Interface with field staff during PSSRs, investigations, execution planning, and training as required to broaden knowledge and ownership of mid to long term Integrity initiatives
Essential Education:
|Associated degree or GED
|Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
|Essential Experience:
|Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate: