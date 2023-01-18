Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting individual to join the bpx Eagle Ford Integrity and Quality team as an Emissions Management Team Lead. A successful candidate will demonstrate technical capability with a specified intent to innovate and drive sustainable improvements for the Eagle Ford Operations organization with a focus on fugitive emission mitigation.



This individual will drive initiatives to meet bp’s emission quantification and reduction strategy as a core component of our net zero aims. With the use of drone and emissions monitoring technology, we will strive to proactively identify, measure, and eliminate fugitive emissions from our production facilities. By leveraging relationships in the engineering, operations, and maintenance organizations, in addition to a strong capability in work management processes and root cause identification, systemic defects will be eradicated to ensure bpx Eagle Ford Operations meets the leading edge in GHG emissions.

Key Accountabilities Team lead oversight with field level personnel supervisory accountability specifically targeting sustainable and proactive fugitive emissions elimination strategy inclusive of HSE performance.

Single point of accountability for defect identification, validation, and corrective action execution associated with Eagle Ford emissions drone program and supplemental survey mechanisms including fixed wing quantification flights and FLIR Camera inspections.

Engage consistently and effectively with cross functional bpx support teams with specific focus on Low-Carbon & Sustainability and Environmental & Regulatory to meet or exceed bpx aims and ambitions on methane detection, quantification, and field performance improvement.

Identify repeat offenders on facility and equipment specific basis to engage engineering to deliver preventative barriers on all fugitive emissions sources

Drive Root Cause Failure Analysis strategy to trend emissions sources, associated volumes, and operational issues. Work with engineering, operations, and maintenance team to embed barriers to optimize cycle times and emissions reduction strategy

As an Integrity & Quality team member, this individual will be integral in the overall defect elimination / continuous improvement process through Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) / 5 why investigation to improve production system reliability, plant efficiency, and communicate lessons learned

Participate in central improvement audits driving conformance with bpx policies

Interface with field staff during PSSRs, investigations, execution planning, and training as required to broaden knowledge and ownership of mid to long term Integrity initiatives Essential Education: Associated degree or GED

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: 7+ years in upstream onshore facility operation with expert level capability on process flow troubleshooting

Strong analytical skills

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products

Desirable criteria In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate: Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.