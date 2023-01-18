We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting individual to join the bpx Eagle Ford Integrity and Quality team as an Emissions Management Team Lead. A successful candidate will demonstrate technical capability with a specified intent to innovate and drive sustainable improvements for the Eagle Ford Operations organization with a focus on fugitive emission mitigation.
This individual will drive initiatives to meet bp’s emission quantification and reduction strategy as a core component of our net zero aims. With the use of drone and emissions monitoring technology, we will strive to proactively identify, measure, and eliminate fugitive emissions from our production facilities. By leveraging relationships in the engineering, operations, and maintenance organizations, in addition to a strong capability in work management processes and root cause identification, systemic defects will be eradicated to ensure bpx Eagle Ford Operations meets the leading edge in GHG emissions.
Key Accountabilities
|Essential Education:
|Associated degree or GED
|Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
|Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate: