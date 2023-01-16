Emissions Specialist

Single point of accountability for defect identification, validation, and corrective action execution associated with Eagle Ford emissions drone program and supplemental survey mechanisms including fixed wing quantification flights and FLIR Camera inspections.

Identify repeat offenders on facility and equipment specific basis to engage engineering to deliver preventative barriers on all fugitive emissions sources

Integrate improved technology enabling continuous fugitive emission monitoring and drive continuous improvement in facility specific performance.

Drive Root Cause Failure Analysis strategy to trend emissions sources, associated volumes, and operational issues. Work with engineering, operations, and maintenance team to embed barriers to optimize cycle times and emissions reduction strategy

As an Integrity & Quality team member, this individual will be integral in the overall defect elimination / continuous improvement process through Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) / 5 why investigation to improve emission performance, production system reliability, and communicate lessons learned