Emissions Technician

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting individual to join the bpx Eagle Ford Integrity and Quality team as an Emissions Specialist. A successful candidate will demonstrate technical capability with a specified intent to innovate and drive sustainable improvements for the Eagle Ford Operations organization with a focus on fugitive emission mitigation. This individual will drive initiatives to meet bp’s emission quantification and reduction strategy as a core component of our net zero aims. With the use of drone and emissions monitoring technology, we will strive to proactively identify, measure, and eliminate fugitive emissions from our production facilities. By leveraging relationships in the engineering, operations, and maintenance organizations, in addition to a strong capability in work management processes and root cause identification, systemic defects will be eradicated to ensure bpx Eagle Ford Operations meets the leading edge in GHG emissions. *This is a field based role.

Single point of accountability for defect identification, validation, and corrective action execution associated with Eagle Ford emissions drone program and supplemental survey mechanisms including fixed wing quantification flights and FLIR Camera inspections.

Identify repeat offenders on facility and equipment specific basis to engage engineering to deliver preventative barriers on all fugitive emissions sources

Integrate improved technology enabling continuous fugitive emission monitoring and drive continuous improvement in facility specific performance.

Drive Root Cause Failure Analysis strategy to trend emissions sources, associated volumes, and operational issues. Work with engineering, operations, and maintenance team to embed barriers to optimize cycle times and emissions reduction strategy

As an Integrity & Quality team member, this individual will be integral in the overall defect elimination / continuous improvement process through Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) / 5 why investigation to improve emission performance, production system reliability, and communicate lessons learned

Interface with field staff during PSSRs, investigations, execution planning, and training as required to broaden knowledge and ownership of mid to long term Integrity initiatives

Associated degree or GED

5+ years in upstream onshore facility operation

Strong analytical skills

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000-$114,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.