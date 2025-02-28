Emissions and Reliability Technician

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting individual to join the bpx Eagle Ford Integrity and Quality team as an Emissions Specialist. A successful candidate will demonstrate technical capability with a specified intent to innovate and drive sustainable improvements for the Eagle Ford Operations organization with a focus on fugitive emission mitigation.

This individual will drive initiatives to meet bp’s emission quantification and reduction strategy as a core component of our net zero aims. With the use of drone and emissions monitoring technology, we will strive to proactively identify, measure, and eliminate fugitive emissions from our production facilities. By leveraging relationships in the engineering, operations, and maintenance organizations, in addition to a strong capability in work management processes and root cause identification, systemic defects will be eradicated to ensure bpx Eagle Ford Operations meets the top tier edge in GHG emissions.

Key Accountabilities

Single point of accountability for defect identification, validation, and corrective action execution associated with Eagle Ford emissions drone program and supplemental survey mechanisms including fixed wing quantification flights and FLIR Camera inspections.

Identify repeat offenders on facility and equipment specific basis to engage engineering to deliver preventative barriers on all fugitive emissions sources

Integrate improved technology enabling continuous fugitive emission monitoring and drive continuous improvement in facility specific performance.

Drive Root Cause Failure Analysis strategy to trend emissions sources, associated volumes, and operational issues. Work with engineering, operations, and maintenance team to embed barriers to optimize cycle times and emissions reduction strategy

As an Integrity & Quality team member, this individual will be integral in the overall defect elimination / continuous improvement process through Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) / 5 why investigation to improve emission performance, production system reliability, and communicate lessons learned

Interface with field staff during PSSRs, investigations, execution planning, and training as the need arises to broaden knowledge and ownership of mid to long term Integrity initiatives

Education

Associate Degree or GED

Crucial and Desirable Criteria

5+ years in upstream onshore facility operation

Strong analytical skills

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

Salary And Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $86,000 - $122,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.