At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Employee Advisor provides guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role also performs some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests.

What you will do:

First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include: life events, time and attendance, performance and compensation queries and exits

Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment and escalate where necessary

Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

Execute in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution

Support new joiners, movers and leavers by providing enhanced care services

Identify and execute continuous improvements opportunities

Support knowledge creation and maintenance

Support global change and implementation projects

Support cyclical people and culture activities

What you will need:

1 to 2 years post graduation, ideally as a HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Degree or equivalent desirable

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Proven ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Skills:

Technical:

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Behavioural:

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Business acumen – ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp beliefs.

Proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of partners

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

