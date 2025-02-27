Employee Advisory Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include:

Life event queries (how to, when, where)

Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when)

Reward, performance and compensation queries

Coaching line managers through employee relations queries

Providing exit guidance

Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment

Follow defined problem and incident management processes, escalate where necessary

Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads

What you will need:

Degree or equivalent desirable

Skills:

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial acumen

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical:

3 to 5 years post-graduation, ideally as a HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience with demonstrated ability to lead, mentor, and develop team members

Proven ability to skillfully navigate a tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management

Customer focus

Solution focus

Behavioural:

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Acts with integrity

Inclusion and working together

Group mind set

Calm under pressure

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

