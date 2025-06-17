Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Employee Advisory SME

Employee Advisory SME

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ096671
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

Job Description

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry.  We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you. 

Join our Finance team and advance your career as an Employee Senior Advisor SME.

Role synopsis

The Employee Senior Advisor provides guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role also involves some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests. The role will also be responsible for coaching other employee advisor, managing relationships with people and culture colleagues and leading continuous improvement activities.

Role purpose

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering PC&C services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for PC&C related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role holder will also perform some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests. This role is designed to be the first point of contact for employees, line managers, and People & Culture (P&C) partners, offering expert guidance on policies, processes, and digital tools and leading continuous improvement activities.

Role accountabilities

  • Provide deep process domain (PCA) expertise across end-to-end Q&A processes in delivering operations delivery, quality management and control
  • Coach employee advisor to deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals
  • Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses/Country including any internal processes
  • Work closely with O&A team members and wider P&C community to ensure that overall operational objectives are met with appropriate judgement to influence the result
  • Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key partners, customers, external service providers and liaise with business partners to understand requirements and tailor solutions to provide critical insights for making informed business decisions
  • • Participate and lead in appropriate internal and external forums with the intent to share best ways of working, evaluate options to drive continuous improvement both from a process and systems perspective
  • Develop and provide necessary trainings, guidance, support and mentoring related to system, process, policy changes making sure knowledge is properly transferred and understood
  • Create knowledge resources and maintain internal knowledge base integrity
  • Define and validate O&A project criteria while developing related project documents and contribute to the enhancement of existing ones whilst validating scope with internal / external partners and management
  • Analyze, determine root cause, and apply appropriate resolutions/feedback to O&A wide routine and recurring problems, complex issues and new initiatives with focus on quality, control and compliance
  • Identify and lead continuous improvement initiatives to improve the service we deliver and the experience of our team, (e.g., quality assurance, policy and process release management.)
  • Adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Required qualifications

  • Formal education: Degree or equivalent desirable

Skills

  • Strong customer service skills
  • Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools
  • Proven ability to skillfully navigate a tiered support model
  • Knows when to seek support from senior colleagues
  • Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal)
  • Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time
  • Progressive experience in HR, employee relations, or people advisory roles or related/equivalent experience 
  • Minimum 5 years in a shared services environment is preferred.

Technical

  • Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Behavioural:

  • Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management
  • Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights
  • Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making
  • Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add new value
  • Business sense – ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy
  • Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp beliefs.
  • Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of partners.
  • Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.
  • Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.
  • Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

