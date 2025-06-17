Employee Advisory SME

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.
Join our Finance team and advance your career as an Employee Senior Advisor SME.
The Employee Senior Advisor provides guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role also involves some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests. The role will also be responsible for coaching other employee advisor, managing relationships with people and culture colleagues and leading continuous improvement activities.
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering PC&C services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for PC&C related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to employees and ex-employees related to PC&C policies and processes. The role holder will also perform some PC&C transactions including but not limited to reference requests and e-filing requests. This role is designed to be the first point of contact for employees, line managers, and People & Culture (P&C) partners, offering expert guidance on policies, processes, and digital tools and leading continuous improvement activities.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
