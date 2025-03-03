Employee Advisory Senior Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

Full team management responsibilities, including resource planning and implementation for supporting the annual P&C cycle and agenda.

Manage on-the-ground delivery, respond to service demands, and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service delivery as per performance targets.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies, and embed a continuous improvement culture.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures, raising risks/issues as needed.

Ensure queries on policy/procedures are answered accurately and within agreed timeframes.

Handle user problems in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

Lead, plan, and organize individual projects impacting Employee Advisory for India and the UK.

Contribute to Operations & Advisory business continuity activities.

Represent the regions to internal and external stakeholders.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Operations and Advisory and the business.

Support the O&A Leadership Team with annual planning.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

10+ years of coaching and/or leading others and relevant shared service experience.

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework.

Skills:

Strong partner management skills

Proven people leadership skills in managing team leads and analyst level.

Effective project management and communication skills

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications

Proficiency in using CRM tool

Proficiency in using Service enabling technologies

Excellence communication (verbal & written)

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Collaborator management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial foresight

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical:

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience, strong knowledge of people and culture processes

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Uses digital tools to increase personal, team and business productivity and ways of working

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights and inform business decisions

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using Microsoft 365

Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday

Behavioural:

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and people and culture stakeholders. Uses partnering, consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Eye for business – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

