At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Employee Experience Lead supports bp's internal employee experience programmes, current programmes include (but are not limited to) employee focus groups, monthly spotlight surveying as well as lifecycle listening (e.g. new hire and leaver surveys).

The team work closely with business stakeholders and subject matter experts across bp including Communications, Talent, Engagement (DE&I, Wellbeing), Transformation organisations and more.



The role is part of the People Insights and Analytics team, within People, Culture & Communications (PC&C). The employee insights team focus on the experience of employees throughout their lifecycle at bp - through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies. The outputs help inform bp leadership, decision making and engagement initiatives, as part of bp’s global continuous ‘listening’ strategy. The role supports delivery of bp’s internal employee experience programmes aligned to the internal listening strategy. The role draws on external best practice and working with the employee continuous listening team ensures the Voice of the Employee is heard.



What you will do:

Support execution of bp’s continuous lifecycle listening, and bp’s annual survey.

Supporting delivery a variety of research programmes, often with tight deadlines and high strategic value for bp.

Collaborate with the employee listening and advanced analytics team to integrate analyses into insights to better support storytelling and help drive change and engagement.

Work in collaboration with PC&C CoEs (Comms, Talent, Engagement, etc.) to ensure that insights are integrated into action planning of initiatives, internal campaign themes and messages.



What you will need:

Knowledge of research design and analytics (preferably in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology)

Excellent stakeholder management skills including collaborating and presenting to senior stakeholders.

Ability to deal with conflict and prioritise work.

Global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Ability to summarise & present information in a way that provides clarity and interest.

Strong teamwork skills, enjoys working in a lively, collaborative team, supporting colleagues, and proactively sharing skills and knowledge.



Skills:

Stakeholder management

Communication

Analytical thinking

Teamwork



Technical:

MS Office 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Mural or similar collaboration tools



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



