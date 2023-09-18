Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Employee Experience Specialist is a key member of the People & Culture team and plays a critical role in helping to build a positive and lasting relationship with all employees. This position requires the individual to be able to build strong connections and trusting relationships with employees and hiring managers at all levels. This person will be tasked with modernizing and energizing our approach to preemployment, orientation, and onboarding that creates a unique, people-focused brand that prepares new employees to contribute from day one. In many ways, this person will be bpx energy’s representative to all employees and will be an important contributor in building and maintaining a premier and diverse workforce. This person must also work collaboratively across several teams including but not limited to IT, People and Culture, Facilities and hiring managers. This person also will be tasked with an important role in supporting the bpx employee community, bringing to life the desire to create an environment in which every employee has the chance to thrive.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Pre-Employment, Orientation, and Onboarding:

Develop, Modernize, and Deliver our Onboarding Experience – Partner with Hiring Managers, People & Culture colleagues, IT, and bpx Leadership to develop a creative, effective, consistent, and enduring approach to onboarding across the business.

Manage All Activities Related to Pre-Employment & Onboarding – Ensure a seamless transition from offer acceptance to fully integrated employee. Work with key stakeholders to ensure an industry-leading candidate experience, through the continuous monitoring and improvement of new and existing processes.

Conduct New Hire Orientation – Lead bi-monthly new hire orientation experience.

Prepare for new hires and deliver a best-in-class day one experience, Lead interdepartmental communication with administration, facilities, People & Culture and IT partners to ensure a smooth hiring process for new candidates.

Oversee administration of all onboarding related surveys, research and analyze onboarding processes, identifying roadblocks, facilitating solutions, and ensuring execution by measuring results. Consistently look for process improvements and efficiencies.

Act as a key contact for all issues related to onboarding and monitor progress. Work with internal partners when needed to coordinate onboarding efforts.

Build lasting relationships with and become an advocate for new employees.

Employee Experience:

Support the development of MyCommunity – a guide to what it feels like to work at bpx. Develop solutions that support the 3 pillars: Engagement, Connection, and Wellbeing & Support

Engage, energize, and motivate employees

Develop an understanding of what brought people to bpx and what keeps them here

(Re)build connections among bpx staff

Maintain the momentum impacted by the repeated weeks inside and outside the office

Consistently and deliberately emphasize components of building a high-performance culture

Support Advocacy team on identifying and supporting employee philanthropy efforts

Play a leading role developing and delivering in the limited number of company-wide activities that will resume

Essential Education & Experience:

Minimum of a Bachelor degree required; Master’s Degree in HR or related discipline preferred.

3+ years of HR and/or resourcing experience

Mindset of safety-first, Innovative, Motivated, Performance-Driven

Accountable, with ownership for activities and results

Collaborative with strong communication skills

Trustworthy and sensitive to confidential matters

Demonstrated business focus

Self-directed, process-oriented, and experienced at driving change

Ability to succeed in a fast-paced environment, balancing multiple, simultaneous priorities

Highly organized and attentive to detail

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000-$120,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

