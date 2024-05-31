Employee & Insights Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

About Employee Insights at BP

Are you enthusiastic about ensuring employee voices are heard and transforming data into relevant insights to help inspire change?

Our People Insights & Analytics (PIA) team are trusted partners in bp elevating the employee voice and translating data into relevant and timely insights.

The employee insights team focus on experience of employees throughout their lifecycle at bp - through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies. The outputs help inform bp leadership, decision making and engagement initiatives, as part of bp’s global continuous ‘listening’ strategy.

About the role

Reports into the Head of Employee Measurement and Insights.

The successful candidate will play a pivotal role within the People Insights and Analytics Employee Experience team to research, collect, analyse, and share the voice of our colleagues qualitative and quantitative insights.

They will be a strong advocate for employees and will dive deep into voice of the employee data across the employee lifecycle to understand what employees need and want, identify data driven opportunities to improve the employee experience.

They will exhibit strong security and confidentiality practices with a dedication to total discretion and data privacy.

Responsibilities:

Support in the delivery of a global strategy of Voice of the Employee (VOE), collaborating with key partners.

Support the delivery of bp’s annual engagement survey. Assisting with all elements of the programme from survey development, to survey execution, communications, data analysis and report delivery.

Lead and run bp’s continuous listening programme – Pulse Live - by drafting questions and building insights to highlight important ‘live’ issues. Working in collaboration with People & Culture CoE’s to ensure that insights are timely and support the People & Culture plan.

Run our digital portal offering real-time ‘self-serve’ insights, working with a range of partners to improve their use of the available research data.

Complete a consistent and repeatable VOE process, ensuring relevant quant & qual data, metrics and insight (generated by the VOE process) are shared with relevant partners.

Collaborate with the PIA Dsc. team to integrate analyses into insights to better support storytelling and help inspire change and engagement.

Help define standard processes in developing a deep understanding of our employee end-to-end experiences by gathering and analysing data.

Build trusted and collaborative relationships with partners to improve use of insights & help drive action orientated, data led decision making.

Handle our employee insights community, helping to train and equip C&A and P&C professionals with the skills they need to use our research output.



Skills & Qualifications:

Degree or equivalent experience in behavioural or social sciences (psychology, sociology, economics, politics, market research etc.)

Demonstrated experience in developing & implementing Voice of the Employee or Customer programs, with specific strength in both quantitative and qualitative insights.

Analytical and quantitative skills, including ability to use data and metrics to back up assumptions and drive improvements.

Technical understanding of survey methodologies and appropriate platforms e.g. Qualtrics.

Excellent partner leadership skills including collaborating and presenting to C-suite and senior partners.

Ability to summarise & present information in a way that provides clarity and interest.

Project management skills, including the ability to support multiple projects to deadlines.

A demonstrable passion for employee & customer engagement.

Strong teamwork skills, enjoys working in a lively, collaborative team, supporting colleagues, and proactively sharing skills and knowledge.

Curiosity about innovation & emerging technologies.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service.

Ability to prioritise workload and complete tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution.

Software, Tools:

Qualtrics (or similar)

MS Azure DevOps

Mural or similar collaboration tools

MS Office 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint etc.)

Analytic tools – SPSS, Python

Leadership & EQ Capability:

Experience of succeeding in sophisticated and changing environments, including ability to work optimally and prioritise in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities.

Why join us

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



