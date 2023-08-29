Employee Insights Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you enthusiastic about ensuring employee voices are heard and transforming data into meaningful insights to help inspire change? Our People Insights & Analytics team are trusted partners in bp elevating the employee voice and translating data into relevant and timely insights. You would join our impactful employee insights team who focus on employee research conducted through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies. The outputs help inform bp leadership, decision making and engagement initiatives, as part of bp’s global continuous ‘listening’ strategy.

People & Culture



HR Group



In this role, you will:

Support the team in the delivery of our wider employee listening strategy & continuous improvement of insights in our organization.

Support with lifecycle programme (candidate, new starter & exit surveys) to ensure we gather in the moment feedback at key points in the employee lifecycle.

Use your knowledge of research methodologies to design, build and deliver a range of different employee surveys, analyse data & create dashboards using Qualtrics technology.

Analyse quantitative / qualitative data and translate into significant insights.

Build trusted and collaborative relationships with partners to maximise use of insights & help drive action orientated, data led decision making.

Ability to plan, prioritize & multi-task across a variety of different projects.

Help with planning & delivery our monthly & annual Pulse engagement initiatives.

Help maintain employee research governance standards.

Develop your skills through learning and development.

About You

Solid experience in developing and driving customer/employee research with a particular strength in survey design/delivery; as part of broader measurement programmes.

Experience in building surveys and dashboards using Qualtrics technology.

Experience in qualitative analysis & synthesising data into discernible insights

Analytical skills, ability to interpret data to identify trends and recommend actions.

Ability to communicate data & insights in a clear, digestible way for non-technical audiences.

Strong teamwork skills, enjoys working in a lively, collaborative team, supporting colleagues, and proactively sharing skills and knowledge.

Ability to prioritize work and adapt to changing circumstances to ensure activities are delivered to agreed timelines.

Deliver high quality insights outputs with a strong attention to detail.

Maintain confidentiality and adherence to data privacy guidelines.

In addition, it would be advantageous if you have

Experience of working with third party agencies and suppliers

Interest in innovation, emerging technologies & data science

Degree in behavioural or social sciences (psychology, sociology, economics, politics, market research etc.)

Software, tools:

Qualtrics (or similar)

MS Office 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint etc.)

Google analytics

Mural or similar collaboration tools

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. Possibility to join our social communities and networks. Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package. And many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Development, Communication, Configuration management and release, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Data Interpretations, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Developing and implementing strategy, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Employee Research, Employee Surveys, Leading transformation, Managing strategic partnerships, Managing volatility, Market Scanning, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Product Ownership, Project and programme management {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.