Employee Insights Lead (18 Months FTC)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

About Employee Insights at BP

Are you enthusiastic about ensuring employee voices are heard and redefining data into relevant insights to help inspire change?

Our People Insights and Analytics team are trusted partners in bp elevating the employee voice and translating data into relevant and timely insights.

The employee insights team focus on experience of employees throughout their lifecycle at bp - through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies. The outputs help advise bp leadership, decision making and engagement initiatives, as part of bp’s global continuous ‘listening’ strategy.

About the role

Reports into the Head of People Insights and Analytics. The Head of Employee Measurement and Insights leads bp's internal employee measurement programmes, including the annual global survey and weekly continuous listening survey.

The role works closely with business stakeholders and SME across bp including Communications, Talent, Wellbeing, DE&I, Ethics & Compliance, Safety and Operations and many more.

This position is part of the People Insights and Analytics team, within People & Culture (P&C), supporting bp with people data, analytics, and insights to drive data driven decision making.

Key Accountabilities:

Setting the strategic direction to aligned with research best practice and bp's requirements to deliver the global strategy of Voice of the Employee (VoE).

Leading and developing a small, highly skilled team to implement bp’s continuous listening and flagship annual survey.

Manging suppliers to delivers a variety of research programmes, often with tight deadlines and high strategic value for bp.

Running our survey / dashboard platform (Qualtrics) and our internal digital partners, to build the strategic roadmap to deliver a better integrated products across data and technology.

Collaborate with the data science team to integrate analyses into insights to better support storytelling and help lead change and engagement.

Work in collaboration with the wider C&EA and People & Culture functions to ensure that insights are integrated into action planning of initiatives, internal campaign themes and messages.

Oversee group communication plans and materials to support and promote all research programmes. Design and write reports, adopting the smart brevity style.

Continuing to support bp’s roll out of post survey action planning, measuring bp new culture framework and supporting SMEs.

Build trusted and collaborative relationships with partners to maximise use of insights & help drive action orientated, data led decision making.

Key Challenges:

Maintaining relationships with senior leaders (P&C and C&EA), the business, and the executive team to show continued value and trusted partnering on employee measurement.

Skills & Qualifications:

Knowledge of research design and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology), ideally to degree level or equivalent experience.

Proven experience in developing & driving Voice of the Employee or Customer programs, with specific strength in both quantitative and qualitative insights.

Excellent stakeholder management skills including collaborating and presenting to C-suite and senior stakeholders.

Consistent track record of delivering company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Ability to deal with conflict and prioritise work.

Global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Experience of leading an agency/consultancy to deliver projects on time and on budget.

Ability to summarise & present information in a way that provides clarity and interest.

Strong leadership and collaboration skills, enjoys working in a lively, collaborative team, supporting colleagues, and proactively sharing skills and knowledge.

Software, Tools:

Qualtrics (or similar)

MS Office 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint etc.)

Analytic tools – SPSS, Python

Mural or similar collaboration tools

Why join us

At bp, we provide a great environment & benefits such as an inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

