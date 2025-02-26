Employee, LM Advisory Experience & Excellence Manager

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function cultivates a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating and delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business and Technology Centre’s and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR-related matters; the team are policy, process, and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. This role will define the service excellence strategy and roadmap of overall Employee, Line Manager & Employee Relation Advisory. This includes the development and monitoring of global performance metrics and voice of customer statistics that help to improve service quality,

What you will do:

Develop and complete a service excellence strategy for rewards operations & services in O&A that aligns with the organization’s operational objectives and goals.

Work with senior leadership to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics that drive business performance and ensure they are accurately tracked and reported across the distributed team.

Develop plans and strategies to improve target resolution for tier 0, tier 1, and tier 2.

Identify, implement, monitor, and track continuous improvement initiatives to achieve efficiency targets, improve service quality, and enhance customer experience.

Establish and lead the global community of practice (CoP) for the specific service area, drive standard process sharing, standardize ways of working, and deliver identified CI.

Manage CI backlog and work with GSO on prioritizing service systems impacting changes backlog.

Develop capacity reporting and measurement to understand service throughput. Work with operational leaders to plan and optimize resources for BAU, peak periods, and projects.

Ensure knowledge is always documented, shared, and built into processes or tools to enhance first-time resolution.

Adopt the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service-enhancing projects.

Own and manage the change plan in the respective service area.

Continually identify, prioritize, and mitigate project risks and issues, raising as appropriate.

Carry out service performance benchmarking to ensure current and efficient delivery.

Partner with GSO and COE in project planning and service management.

Lead and develop excellence & experience team members, providing mentorship, training, and guidance to ensure high performance.

Foster a collaborative and results-oriented work environment that encourages innovation and continuous learning.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or a related field.

Skills:

Advanced in MS 365 toolbox – advanced in Excel.

Strong analytic and problem-solving skills.

Project management skills.

Strong partner management skills presentation skills.

Leadership capabilities.

Lean Six Sigma or other process improvement methodologies.

Exceptional skills expertise in business processes IT systems related to HR.

Advanced analytical problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret data analyze trends develop actionable insights

Technical:

Experience in project management in both agile waterfall methodologies.

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with minimal supervision.

Proficiency in reward tools systems software Microsoft Office applications.

Expert knowledge of regulatory legal social requirements for reward performance management.

Behavioural:

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will contribute

Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future.

Data-driven and able to underpin recommendations with sound logic.

Ability to connect, integrate, and influence across partner groups to drive impact for the business.

Agile, and able to respond to the emerging needs of the business

Extensive experience in a matrix organization.

Team management.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.