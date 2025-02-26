Employee, LM Advisory Experience and Excellence Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



The Employee, Line manager advisory Experience & Excellence Lead is responsible for defining the service excellence strategy and roadmap for Employee, Line Manager & Employee Relation Advisory. This includes developing and monitoring global performance metrics and voice of customer statistics to improve service quality, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

The role collaborates with global operation leaders, excellence & experience leads, solutions owners, and Centers of Expertise to ensure safe, controlled, and compliant operations across tools and project delivery.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People, Communications & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

What you will do:

Implement service excellence strategy for Employee, Line Manager Advisory services in O&A that aligns with the organization’s operation objectives and goals.

Works with senior leadership to identify key performance indicators and metrics that drive business performance and ensure they are accurately tracked and reported globally.

Identify, implement, monitor and track continuous improvement in support of achieving efficiency targets as assigned to O&A, improve service quality and/or customer experience.

Support in leading the global community of practice (CoP) for the specific service area, lead and drive standard process, standardizing ways of working, to deliver identified CI

Track CI backlog, working with Global Solutions Owners to prioritize improvements

Monitor capacity reporting and measurement to understand service through-put. Work with operational leaders to plan and optimize resources to cover BAU, peak period and projects

Support and review global standard operating procedures (SOP), ensuring any updates are reflected and communicated

Adopt the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service enhancing projects

Own and manage the change plan in the respective service area

Continually identify, prioritize and mitigate project risks and issues, escalating as appropriate

Carry out service performance benchmarking to ensure we stay current and deliver efficiently

In partnership with solution owners, engage CoE in respective areas in project planning and service management

Develop a collaborative and results- work environment that encourages innovation and continuous learning

Support training and guiding specific technical / skills training for operation team

Ensure Employee, Line manager advisory operations deliver and operate in a safe & compliant manner

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree in human resource, Business administration or related field of study

Min. 8 years and above of working experience in helpdesk/call center operations in global environment; preferably experience in HR functions.

Skills:

Advanced in MS 365 toolbox including extensive understanding / experience in using excel

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. with the ability to interpret data, analyze trends, and develop actionable insights

Project management skills

Strong stakeholder management skills and presentation skills

Leadership capabilities

Lean, Six Sigma, and other process improvement methodologies.

Experience of CRM tools and Helpdesk processes.

Strong customer experience excellence attitude

Advance communication skills, both verbal and written

From Cap Framework:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery perfection

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical

Experience project management in both agile and waterfall

Adapt at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Exceptional skills and expertise of business processes, and IT systems related to HR system

Strong business insight in understanding operation processes, issues and challenges.

Good knowledge in HR policy, processes in global environment

Behavioral

Experience in leading team indirectly

Strong communication skills, with the ability to engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities

Strong team alignment skills and ability to work together with team whom you have no direct authority over

