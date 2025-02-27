Employee, LM advisory Experience and Excellence Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, establishing teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Employee, Line Manager Advisory Experience & Excellence Manager is responsible for defining and implementing the service excellence strategy for rewards operations and services within Operations & Advisory (O&A). This role involves developing global performance metrics, improving service quality, and ensuring operational efficiency through continuous improvement initiatives. The manager will collaborate with global operation team leaders, excellence & experience leads, solutions owners, and Centre’s of Expertise (COE) to ensure safe, controlled, and compliant operations. Key responsibilities include managing a team, driving standard processes, and fostering a collaborative work environment.

What you will do:

Develop and implement a service excellence strategy for rewards operations & services in O&A that aligns with the organization’s operational objectives and goals.

Work with senior leadership to identify key performance indicators and metrics that drive business performance and ensure they are accurately tracked and reported across the team.

Develop plans and strategies to improve target resolution for tier 0, tier 1, and tier 2.

Identify, implement, monitor, and track continuous improvement initiatives to achieve efficiency targets, improve service quality, and enhance customer experience.

Establish and lead the global community of practice (CoP) for the specific service area, drive standard process sharing, standardize ways of working, and deliver identified CI.

Manage CI backlog and work with GSO on prioritizing service systems impacting changes backlog.

Develop capacity reporting and measurement to understand service throughput. Work with operational leaders to plan and optimize resources for BAU, peak periods, and projects.

Ensure knowledge is always documented, shared, and built into processes or tools to enhance first-time resolution.

Adopt the most appropriate method (agile, waterfall) and management structures for service-enhancing projects.

Own and manage the change plan in the respective service area.

Continually identify, prioritize, and mitigate project risks and issues, raising as appropriate.

Carry out service performance benchmarking to ensure current and efficient delivery.

Partner with GSO and COE in project planning and service management.

Lead and develop excellence & experience team members, providing mentorship, training, and guidance to ensure high performance.

Foster a collaborate and results-oriented work environment that encourages innovation and continuous learning.

Develop and implement service skills and technical capability for the team.

Ensure rewards operations are delivered and operated in a safe and compliant manner.

We you will need:

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or a related field.

Min. 10 years of experience in HR operations/HR helpdesk operations in a global environment including a minimum of 5 years in leadership roles.

Skills:

Advanced in MS 365 toolbox – advanced in Excel.

Strong analytic and problem-solving skills.

Project management skills.

Strong stakeholder management skills presentation skills.

Leadership capabilities.

Lean Six Sigma or other process improvement methodologies.

Exceptional skills expertise in business processes IT systems related to HR.

Advanced analytical problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret data analyze trends develop actionable insights

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial acumen

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.