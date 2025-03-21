Employee Relation Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The Employee Relations Advisor/ Senior Advisor provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Complex ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Role purpose

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Role accountabilities

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business

Provide business facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management including country specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.

Sound understanding of the business and population they support

Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies.

Leverage standard processes and identifies efficiencies and opportunities alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Act as first point of contact for Line Managers on employee relations queries

Advise line managers on group generic and entity specific policies and processes

Provide coaching and challenge to Line Managers around P&C ER practices e.g. Disciplinary & Grievance, Absence, Performance Improvement Plans, etc

Handle the majority of ER queries that cannot be solved at tier 0 referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate and be a gatekeeper for tier 2 and People Relations (tier 3) services

Ensure accurate process and channels are followed for P&C queries, promoting and coaching managers to optimally perform ER processes and manage complex cases.

Ensure a positive experience by prioritising and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for employees until point of closure or escalation

Adhere to agreed service requirements and SLAs

Identify and escalate opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base

Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies, standards and processes

Work with country People Relations advisors to triage and escalate ER cases based on complexity and risk

Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 3 -5 years of relevant P&C experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Technical

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a mentor to others in most of the areas

Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.

Working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Skills:



