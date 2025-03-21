Employee Relation Senior Advisor

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role synopsis
The Employee Relations Advisor/ Senior Advisor provides people & culture (P&C) support to Line Managers focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management, Complex ER Policy guidance, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Role purpose
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
Role accountabilities
Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C Employee Relations guidance and process in support of the business
Provide business facing consultation and advice to business leaders focused on Employee Relations (ER) advice, ER case management including country specific grievances, disciplinaries, underperformance cases, complex ER case management, support for investigations and broader spectrum of reactive employee relations processes and procedures.
Sound understanding of the business and population they support
Develop basic understanding of country/regional specific employment laws impacting employee relations activities and policies.
Leverage standard processes and identifies efficiencies and opportunities alignments by connecting across P&C teams
Act as first point of contact for Line Managers on employee relations queries
Advise line managers on group generic and entity specific policies and processes
Provide coaching and challenge to Line Managers around P&C ER practices e.g. Disciplinary & Grievance, Absence, Performance Improvement Plans, etc
Handle the majority of ER queries that cannot be solved at tier 0 referring managers back to tier 0 where appropriate and be a gatekeeper for tier 2 and People Relations (tier 3) services
Ensure accurate process and channels are followed for P&C queries, promoting and coaching managers to optimally perform ER processes and manage complex cases.
Ensure a positive experience by prioritising and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce, acting as the point of contact for employees until point of closure or escalation
Adhere to agreed service requirements and SLAs
Identify and escalate opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base
Proactively update understanding/knowledge of policies, standards and processes
Work with country People Relations advisors to triage and escalate ER cases based on complexity and risk
Foundational knowledge of HR solutions and Employee Relations
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Minimum 3 -5 years of relevant P&C experience
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.
Technical
Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a mentor to others in most of the areas
Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work
Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results.
Working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations
Proficient in using CRM systems
Proficient in using MS Office
Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.