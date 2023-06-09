This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

We have a great opportunity available for an Employee Relations Advisor who is passionate about developing their career, to join our fun and energetic Retail P&C Consulting team. The main focus of this 18-month mat leave cover role will be handling employee relations and case management. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a collaborative and encouraging team environment. This role can be based out of Auckland, NZ or Melbourne, Australia.

Key Responsibilities:

Undertake case management of employee and industrial relations matters including grievances, disputes, disciplinaries and investigations

Operate as a flexible partnering team member to shift focus based on agreed priorities

Advise on site/location specific P&C policies & processes

Coach line managers on P&C operational matters and develop capability to enable a self-service model

Respond to employee concerns in partnership with leaders

Provide high quality agreement and policy interpretation and advice

Support P&C Partners to deliver strategic retail projects

About You:

To be successful in this role you will be a teammate who can establish relationships quickly across a variety of teams and levels. You will thrive in ambiguity with the ability to shift and change direction based on insights.

Other essential skills and attributes include:

Tertiary qualification in human resources or similar

Demonstrated knowledge and application of employment law, P&C standard process & employee/industrial relations

Solid understanding of aspects of the employee lifecycle including , performance management, recruitment & selection or onboarding & offboarding

Experience supporting organizational change programs is advantageous

Ability to work autonomously, collaboratively and as part of cross-functional teams

Familiar with the agile framework and ways of working

About Us:

BP offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.