Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
We have a great opportunity available for an Employee Relations Advisor who is passionate about developing their career, to join our fun and energetic Retail P&C Consulting team. The main focus of this 18-month mat leave cover role will be handling employee relations and case management. This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a collaborative and encouraging team environment. This role can be based out of Auckland, NZ or Melbourne, Australia.
Key Responsibilities:
Undertake case management of employee and industrial relations matters including grievances, disputes, disciplinaries and investigations
Operate as a flexible partnering team member to shift focus based on agreed priorities
Advise on site/location specific P&C policies & processes
Coach line managers on P&C operational matters and develop capability to enable a self-service model
Respond to employee concerns in partnership with leaders
Provide high quality agreement and policy interpretation and advice
Support P&C Partners to deliver strategic retail projects
About You:
To be successful in this role you will be a teammate who can establish relationships quickly across a variety of teams and levels. You will thrive in ambiguity with the ability to shift and change direction based on insights.
Other essential skills and attributes include:
Tertiary qualification in human resources or similar
Demonstrated knowledge and application of employment law, P&C standard process & employee/industrial relations
Solid understanding of aspects of the employee lifecycle including , performance management, recruitment & selection or onboarding & offboarding
Experience supporting organizational change programs is advantageous
Ability to work autonomously, collaboratively and as part of cross-functional teams
Familiar with the agile framework and ways of working
About Us:
BP offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
Generous salary package
Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.