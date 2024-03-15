Employee Relations Advisor

Job summary

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Management of the concerns and enquiries raised by the employees by applying active case management processes and procedures efficiently and effectively as required by BP policies and the Code of Conduct, working closely with other colleagues in the WCP team.

Management of an assigned portfolio of businesses and functions, the evaluation of new submissions entered through the OpenTalk system and performance of an initial case triage. This triage is undertaken to determine the most appropriate way to manage a concern. The triage conversation may involve other SMEs and may result in referring the case to the relevant BI Investigation team, or to the ECL to resolve either by local investigation or by undertaking other management action.

Management and oversight of interactions and communications with the CIs to ensure responsiveness. Oversight and maintenance of records in CMS to ensure conformance to the requirements of the Management of Concerns and Investigations policy.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with functional partners such as E&C Advisors, P&C, S&OR and BP Legal and advising on case management processes. Provision of support to the BI Investigation teams in overseeing local investigations, as requested.

Monitoring case cycle times to drive timely resolution of concerns and escalating to management if needed. Review of outcomes of local concerns management for consistency, rigor and tracking any remedial actions, including process improvements and, where appropriate, disciplinary outcomes.

Development of a strong network to provide effective liaison for the management of concerns and responses to enquiries.

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

5-7 years of relevant work experience in a Human Resources/Employee Relations role

Strong capability in exercising sound judgment particularly in areas of ambiguity

Experience understanding and interpreting company policies

Ability to influence and collaborate with Senior Leaders

Experience managing multiple cases, prioritize, and reassess workload

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Intelligence writing and briefing, Investigations, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing workforce concerns, Presenting, Resilience, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



