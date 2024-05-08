Employee Relations Partner

Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role supports the Northern California retail stores, while remote, the candidate will need to be based within the region.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Team Member Relations Advisor (TMRA) is primarily responsible for investigating a high volume (30-60 cases per month) of team member and guest escalations that range in complexity, for retail convenience stores that are related to potential violations of company policy and/or laws. The TMRA supports Operations and partners closely with Operations leadership. Under the supervision and guidance of the Senior Manager of Field P&C and the Field P&C Team Leads the TMRA will conduct thorough intakes and investigations, provide recommendations for resolution, and document all investigations in accordance with approved case management processes. TMRA will compile and analyze case data to understand any trends and themes and to develop possible solutions to mitigate future incidents.
Essential Job Functions
Maintain Team Member Relations
De-Escalate Guest Complaints
Education
Experience & Skills
Other Considerations
How much do we pay for base salary? $75,000-100,000. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.