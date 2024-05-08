Employee Relations Partner

Job summary

This role supports the Northern California retail stores, while remote, the candidate will need to be based within the region.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Team Member Relations Advisor (TMRA) is primarily responsible for investigating a high volume (30-60 cases per month) of team member and guest escalations that range in complexity, for retail convenience stores that are related to potential violations of company policy and/or laws. The TMRA supports Operations and partners closely with Operations leadership. Under the supervision and guidance of the Senior Manager of Field P&C and the Field P&C Team Leads the TMRA will conduct thorough intakes and investigations, provide recommendations for resolution, and document all investigations in accordance with approved case management processes. TMRA will compile and analyze case data to understand any trends and themes and to develop possible solutions to mitigate future incidents. ​

Essential Job Functions

Maintain Team Member Relations

Handle a high volume of escalations (30-60 cases per month) and conducts thorough and timely investigations of team member and guest concerns regarding company policy violations, allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, misconduct and any other inappropriate behavior.

Complete documentation of all case notes in the tracker within 5 business days of closing a case to ensure data is current.

Partner with Field P&C Leadership and legal team for support and guidance while managing casework.

Regularly audit region(s) team member engagement supported by facilitating and reviewing stay/exit interviews.

Recommend team member relations practices necessary to establish a positive workplace environment and promote a high level of team member morale and motivation.

Work closely with Field P&C Leadership, operations leaders and SSC partners to communicate, assess, and enforce all federal and state employment regulations and laws (Safety/OSHA/DOL) as well as internal policies & procedures.

Compile, analyze and present data/trends/themes and provide thoughtful recommendations and solutions.

De-Escalate Guest Complaints

Serve as company advocate to de-escalate Guest complaints related to Anti-Harassment/Anti-Discrimination complaints.

Recommend operations practices necessary to establish a positive Guest experience.

Partner with Marketing to assess and respond to Guest matters that intensify via social media.

Identify trends and areas of risk. Maintain reporting and ongoing communications with the Legal department on HR policy & procedural matters as necessary.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in human resources or closely related field preferred. Equivalent years of experience acceptable in lieu of degree completion. HR Certification is a plus (PHR/SPHR or SHRM-CP/SCP).

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in human resources, investigations and/or employee relations or related field required. Experience managing employee relations within the retail, convenience and/or hospitality industry highly preferred.

Experience managing a high number of cases (30-60 per month) that range in complexity utilizing case management systems (i.e. Navex, Salesforce) required.

Evidence of the practice of a high level of confidentiality.

PHR/SPHR (CA) or SHRM-CP/SCP(CA) highly preferred.

Knowledge of human resource policies/procedures and understanding of federal employment/labor laws (i.e. ADAAA, FMLA, FLSA, etc.)

Demonstrated use of judgement that is consistent with standards, practices, procedures, regulations, or state & federal employment laws.

Problem solving, conflict resolution, listening and advising skills.

Demonstrates a continuous improvement mentality relative to HR process and practices.

Experience communicating and delivering recommendations to all levels of leadership.

Excellent computer skills in Microsoft office Suite Products, including excel.

Other Considerations

10%-30% travel as necessary.

Weekend coverage may be required.

How much do we pay for base salary? $75,000-100,000. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

