Employee Relations Service Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function develops a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, forming teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Employee Relations Manager leads a team of Employee Relations Specialists to ensure effective day-to-day service provision to Business Leaders through coaching and guiding on employee relations queries. This role involves setting up, mentoring, and developing the team, overseeing daily operations, and acting as an escalation point for complex issues. The manager ensures adherence to company policies and procedures, finds opportunities for operational efficiencies, and supports the development and upskilling of team members. The role requires a solid understanding of the business and population supported, demonstrating standard processes, and collaborating with People Relations COE members to maintain compliance with country-specific employment laws and policies.

What you will do:

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure People & Culture (P&C) operations in support of the business

Set up, lead, mentor, and develop a team of Employee Relations Specialists, providing regular feedback, coaching, and guidance to ensure high levels of engagement and production

Oversee the day-to-day operations of the team, ensuring timely and accurate resolution of queries and adherence to company policy and procedures

Act as an escalation point for complex or high-priority issues, providing expert advice and solutions on employee relations matters

Identify and support development and upskilling initiatives for the Specialists, ensuring they can handle the majority of queries and cases

Leverage standard processes and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Work with People Relations COE members to upskill ER specialists on country-specific employment law requirements, country ER policies, and country ER processes

Provide timely discipline insights, service performance metrics, resource capacity, and deployment planning to the P&C Senior Leaders and Partners

Provide coaching and expert advice to the team of Specialists in handling complex queries and cases

Ensure correct process and channels are followed for employee relations queries, acting as a gatekeeper for People Relations CoE and Partnering where appropriate

Ensure a positive client experience by helping and enabling the team to adhere to agreed service requirements and Service Level Agreements

Identify and escalate opportunities for operational efficiencies and continuous improvement of service as well as the knowledge base

Ensure the team stays up to date with understanding of policies, standards, and processes

What you will need:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

Minimum 5-8 years of proven experience, including time in leadership roles

Experienced in Employee Relations and case-work

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective collaboration considering business needs and linking value to business results

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

Skills:

Leadership

Coaching

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Customer-centric thinking

Technical:

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient in using Reporting & Analytics tools

Behavioural:

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach, and drive high performance

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Business process improvement, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Continuous improvement, Culture and behaviour change, Culture co-creation and engagement, Curiosity, Data Analysis, Deal leadership, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee and industrial relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Experience, Influencing, Interpreting and applying tax law, Leading transformation, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational Savvy {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.