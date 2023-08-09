Employee Relations Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Team Member Relations Advisor (TMRA) is primarily responsible for investigating team member and customer concerns, within the company-owned/company-operated (COCO) stores of the Retail Operating Organization within M&CA, that are related to potential violations of company policy and/or laws. In doing so, the TMRA supports COCO Operations and partners closely with COCO Operations leadership.

Under the supervision and guidance of the Senior Manager of Field P&C and the P&C Team Leads the TMRA will conduct detailed intakes and investigations, provide recommendations for resolution, and document all investigations in accordance with approved case management processes. TMRA will work with Senior Manager of Field P&C to compile and analyze case data to understand any trends and themes and to develop possible solutions to mitigate future incidents.

Key Accountabilities

Maintain Team Member Relations

Handle many critical issues and conduct detailed and timely investigations of team member and guest concerns regarding company policy violations, allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, misconduct and any other inappropriate behavior.

Complete documentation of all case notes in the tracker within 5 business days of closing a case to ensure data is current.

Partner with Field P&C Leadership and legal team for support and guidance while managing casework.

Serve as a team member advocate constantly monitoring the pulse of the region(s) supported by facilitating and reviewing stay/exit interviews.

Recommend team member relations practices necessary to establish a positive workplace environment and promote a high level of team member morale and motivation.

Work closely with Field P&C Leadership, operations leaders and SSC partners to communicate, monitor, and enforce all federal and state employment regulations and laws (Safety/OSHA/DOL) as well as internal policies & procedures.

Compile, analyze and present data/trends/themes and provide thoughtful recommendations and solutions.

De-Escalate Guest Complaints

Serve as company advocate to de-escalate Guest complaints related to Anti-Harassment/Anti-Discrimination complaints.

Recommend operations practices vital to establish a positive Guest experience.

Partner with Marketing to monitor and respond to Guest matters that occur via social media.

Identify trends and areas of risk. Maintain reporting and on-going communications with the Legal department on HR policy & procedural matters as necessary.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources or closely related field preferred.

Equivalent years of experience acceptable in lieu of degree completion. HR Certification is a plus (PHR/SPHR or SHRM-CP/SCP).

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrated ability in retail leadership, with a concentration in Human Resources, Investigations and/or Employee Relations or related field.

Knowledge of human resource policies/procedures and understanding of federal employment/labor laws (i.e. ADAAA, FMLA, FLSA, etc.)

Demonstrated use of judgement that is consistent with standards, practices, procedures, regulations, or state & federal employment laws.

Problem solving, conflict resolution, listening and advising skills.

Demonstrates a continuous improvement mentality relative to HR process and practices.

Experience communicating and delivering recommendations to all levels of leadership.

Excellent digital literacy in Microsoft office Suite Products, including excel.

Evidence of the practice of a high level of confidentiality.

Experience using case management systems (i.e. Navex, Salesforce) preferred.

10%-30% travel as necessary.

Weekend coverage may be required.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.