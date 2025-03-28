Employee Senior Advisor

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
People, Culture & Communications (PC&C):
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The Senior Employee Advisor is responsible for helping colleagues resolve the most complex people queries. This role involves coaching other people care advisors, managing relationships with people and culture colleagues, and leading continuous improvement activities. The role requires thorough investigation and management of complex, sensitive, and often exceptional queries, complaints, and incidents, applying employment law and policy as context and using judgment and empathy to reach resolution.
Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Global Capability Hubs and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR-related matters; the team are policy, process, and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
The purpose of this role is to help our colleagues resolve the most complex people queries. The role holder will also be responsible for coaching other people care advisors, managing relationships with people and culture colleagues, and leading continuous improvement activities.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
