Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Bp Pulse are looking to add to the team an Enabling Systems Product Manager, who will be responsible for the assessment, design, on-boarding and launch of supporting site systems that will contribute to our charging infrastructure.

The systems included are as follows (but not limited to):

Digital Marketing Screens

Centralised customer interface kiosks for payment and reservations

CCTV

Site Wifi

Barriers

Additional car services like vacuums

In your role you will ensure that customer need, strategic alignment, and features are met as well as the product evolution throughout its Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will collaborate closely with the delivery managers and the country teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

This includes but is not limited to:

Capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and managers, and technical stakeholders, you will be responsible for aligning multiple site system hardware components to a single coherent charging vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s and bp pulse’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for bringing new products to the charging sites network and solving difficult customer problems.

Collaborating with other product managers and business stakeholders to create a compelling passenger car charging site portfolio.

Partnering daily with certification, validation, operations, and procurement to develop your delivery roadmap.

Providing visibility of delivery to internal and external partners.

Knowledge & Experience

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements.

Work closely with business teams, delivery managers and procurement team to launch new charging hardware for passenger vehicle charging sites, features and experiences which delight our customers.

Be an owner of a subset of the charging hardware product management team making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights.

Assist in shaping the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other stakeholders.

Be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis.

Proven track record in Hardware product management

Experienced in site systems mentioned alongside good supplier relationship management.

Sound sophisticated knowledge of EV charging technology, site systems and thorough understanding of integration points to charging networks.

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues.

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule trade-offs and new opportunities with technical team members.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

