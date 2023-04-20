Site traffic information and cookies

End-Use Application Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146983BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

*This role will involve up to 25% global travel*

bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. The End-Use Application Specialist will provide key insights and understanding into the technical needs and challenges for those sectors to convert to hydrogen or low carbon alternatives.

To help bp achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and carbon capture & storage (CCS) teams. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.

The Specialist will be responsible for supporting a broad range of activities, including technical due diligence, strategy development, project scope development, feasibility studies, technology evaluations, project support, Joint Industry Projects (JIPs), and lead test centre work.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provide technical expertise for hard to abate sectors
  • Lead feasibility work, technology assessments, technical due diligence on start-up investments, support technology strategy and roadmaps, provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, technical support to projects, including supporting project origination and representation on external studies
  • Provide technical advice to the team on potential customers, opportunities and risks
  • Advance learning by contributing to the support of bp practices, knowledge/learnings and industry standards
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Required Experience:

  • A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, science, or a related field
  • Significant professional experience in industrial manufacturing preferably in chemicals, steel, cement, glass, etc
  • Track record of delivering in process engineering, operations, and/or maintenance and reliability roles
  • Broad experience of evaluating of new technologies, Technology Readiness Level (TRL) assessment and working in Joint Industry Projects
  • Strong leadership and communication skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking
  • Strong networking skills, and ability to manage delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces
  • Understanding of Agile frameworks e.g. SCRUM, Kanban.
  • Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 25%.

