Job summary

*This role will involve up to 25% global travel*



bp is determined to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and committed to being a leader in helping other sectors achieve carbon neutrality. The End-Use Application Specialist will provide key insights and understanding into the technical needs and challenges for those sectors to convert to hydrogen or low carbon alternatives.



To help bp achieve these and our ambitious future goals, we’re enhancing our Hydrogen and carbon capture & storage (CCS) teams. Hydrogen and CCS are growing quickly, and we need the best people to establish bp as a global Hydrogen and CCS champion. We need people with a range of skills, vision, and determination to help us reimagine energy for people and our planet. If your passion and ambition match ours, join us on the journey to a better world for all.



The Specialist will be responsible for supporting a broad range of activities, including technical due diligence, strategy development, project scope development, feasibility studies, technology evaluations, project support, Joint Industry Projects (JIPs), and lead test centre work.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical expertise for hard to abate sectors

Lead feasibility work, technology assessments, technical due diligence on start-up investments, support technology strategy and roadmaps, provide specialist deliverables as part of agile working, technical support to projects, including supporting project origination and representation on external studies

Provide technical advice to the team on potential customers, opportunities and risks

Advance learning by contributing to the support of bp practices, knowledge/learnings and industry standards

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Required Experience: