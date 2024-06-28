End User Computing Audit Engineer (UDA)

This role is not eligible for relocation

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

The technology team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.

We are currently looking for an end user Computing Audit Engineer to join us in Budapest. This role is a member of the operational risk, User Developed Application (UDA) team, providing support to bp’s trading & shipping business. UDAs may pose significant risk to the operational and/or financial control environment, and therefore need to be identified, validated and maintained in a controlled manner. As a member of this team, you will use your testing skills to audit new and existing UDAs and ensure they are compliant with the defined UDA control process.

Key Accountabilities:

Work as part of the team providing the review and certification services for the operational risk controls for bp's trading organisation.

Work closely with stakeholders to ensure functionality and services deliver the required value and operate as intended.

Maintain the required documentation for the delivery of new functionality, and operation of existing products.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

2+ years of application testing and validation experience in a financial services environment.

Intermediate to expert knowledge of Microsoft Excel.

Intermediate user of Microsoft Power Platform applications (Power BI, Power Apps).

Experience in Python and Visual Basics for Applications (VBA).

Very high attention to detail as this role involves auditing applications for design and integrity deficiencies.

The ability to engage and decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand.

Desirable Experience:

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++).

Project Management experience delivering IT-led projects.

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions.

Highly responsible, self-motivated and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment; exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Core Skills Expectations:

Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall).

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

