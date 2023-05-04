Endur Business Analyst

Senior Endur Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model
bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Endur Technology Engineer you are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.
bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.
You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.
You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.
European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s total current demand.