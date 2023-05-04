Endur Business Analyst

Job summary

Senior Endur Technology Engineers in the bp Disciplines Model



bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Senior Endur Technology Engineer you are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.



bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.



You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.



European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s total current demand.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 10 years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

Endur configuration for Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling

Endur Grid Architecture, messaging layer such as ECOMM, event driven framework and data models.

Understanding of Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office but with a focus on Front and Mid

Expert in non-linear instruments in a Commodity/Energy Trading environment and how to represent them in Openlink Endur.

Comfortable in liaising with both Traders and Quant developers on option pricing models ranging from standard option products through to complex cross-commodity physical options such as gas & power swing, tolling etc

Proven background in mathematical analysis, applied in a commodities environment.

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level